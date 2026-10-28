Ofcom demands improvements from parcel firms as satisfaction declines

Customer service must get markedly better, Ofcom has today warned postal operators, as the watchdog considers additional consumer protections for parcel deliveries.

Ofcom’s annual league tables reveal best and worst parcel firms for customer satisfaction

Amazon and FedEx top again for contact safisfaction, with Evri and Yodel last for fourth year in a row

After three years of steady overall customer satisfaction with service improvements in some areas, levels fell in 2026

Watchdog directs companies to raise standards, and considers additional regulation

According to Ofcom’s fourth annual survey, while average overall customer satisfaction remains reasonably high at 75%, levels declined for the first time in three years, having held stable at 78% since 2023. People’s experiences can vary depending on which parcel company delivers their package, with satisfaction levels ranging from 64% to 84% between firms.[1]

In recent years, competition in the parcels market has delivered benefits to consumers, including greater choice and low prices. However, we previously identified problems with the way complaints were handled and disabled customers were treated, so in 2023 we strengthened our regulations in these areas.[2]

Since then, we have been carrying out expanded consumer research, which includes tracking people’s experiences of contacting parcel firms, and the experiences of disabled consumers.

Best and worst courier companies

When comparing individual parcel companies’ performance in handling contacts and complaints from parcel recipients, Amazon and FedEx top the poll again this year on customer service satisfaction. Both companies achieved an average satisfaction score of 56% across all elements of the contact process.

For a fourth straight year, Yodel and Evri perform worst. Satisfaction among customers who have cause to contact or complain to them about a delivery issue are significantly below average at 34% and 26% respectively. These companies also have the highest levels of dissatisfaction, with Evri scoring 42% and Yodel scoring 33%.[3]

Parcel volumes and delivery issues

Last year, people in the UK sent and received a record 4.6 billion parcels, which was 8.6% more than the previous year.

Across all operators, seven in 10 parcel recipients (71%) experienced a delivery issue in the past six months, up from 68% last year. The most common issues experienced are delivery delays (32%), parcels being left in an inappropriate location (28%), the delivery driver not knocking loudly enough (25%), and not being given sufficient time to answer the door (20%).

Improvements needed, or tighter rules may follow

After our new protections came into force, parcel operators made a number of improvements to complaints handling processes, and there were signs of improvement in customer experience in some areas.

However, like overall satisfaction, average satisfaction with contact across all operators has fallen this year from 47% to 43%. Also, disabled consumers and those with limiting conditions are still more likely to encounter difficulties with the delivery process (76%) compared to people without impacting or limiting conditions (68%).

We are concerned that there are still a significant number of customers experiencing issues, and that parcels operators can, and should, do more. In light of these concerns, we are considering further action to ensure customers are adequately protected, including whether strengthened regulation is needed.

We will provide further updates on this work when we publish our annual monitoring report on the postal market in December.

Fergal Farragher, Policy Director at Ofcom, said:

“Parcels are a vital part of everyday life, and people rightly expect packages to arrive on time and without hassle. While some firms are delivering a good service, too many customers are still experiencing problems. “Companies need to put customers first and improve performance, or we will consider further measures to make sure consumers are properly protected.”

Notes to Editors