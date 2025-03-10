Ofcom Draft Guidance: A Safer Life Online for Women and Girls

As part of their ongoing implementation of the Online Safety Act 2023, Ofcom have published their draft guidance for providers setting out how they can take action against harmful content and activity that disproportionately affects women and girls.

The regulator is currently consulting on the draft guidance, with submissions open until 5pm on 23 May 2025.

The guidance has identified four harms which tech firms should focus on:

Online misogyny: This includes content that promotes misogynistic ideas or behaviour, sexually explicit content that encourages harmful sexual behaviour, and content normalising gendered or sexual violence. Pile-ons and online harassment: Pile-ons refer to coordinated groups of individuals targeting a specific woman or girl, or groups of women and girls. These often consist of misogynistic content, threats, image-based sexual abuse and other harassing content. This behaviour is often targeted at female public figures. Online domestic abuse: This denotes using technology for coercive and controlling behaviour within a relationship. Examples include monitoring or controlling online accounts, harassment, demeaning language, or using information for stalking. Image-based sexual abuse: This refers to intimate image abuse, the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, and cyberflashing, sending explicit images to someone without their consent.

The guidance makes nine key recommendations for promoting women and girls’ online safety, which are divided by three overarching responsibilities: taking responsibility, preventing harm, and supporting women and girls.

