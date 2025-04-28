Ofcom establishes Online Information Advisory Committee

Ofcom has today established its new Online Information Advisory Committee and appointed its members.

The Committee, which is required under the UK’s Online Safety Act, will provide advice to Ofcom about specific areas of our work relevant to misinformation and disinformation. Its first meeting will take place on 16 May 2025.

Ofcom’s job under the Act is to make sure platforms in scope are taking effective action to address illegal content and other material that is harmful to children through implementing appropriate systems and processes. Our role will not involve us making decisions about individual posts or accounts, or requiring specific pieces of content to be taken down.

We announced in November that this Committee will be chaired by Lord Allan of Hallam, a non-Executive member of the Ofcom Board. We have today appointed five new members, who will each serve a three-year term beginning on 1 May 2025.

Elisabeth Costa is the Chief of Innovation and Partnerships at the Behavioural Insights Team, a global research and innovation consultancy, and is a Senior Visiting Fellow at the London School of Economics.

Jeffrey Howard is a Professor of Political Philosophy and Public Policy at University College London and the director of UCL’s Digital Speech Lab. He is also Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Ethics in AI at Oxford University.

Will Moy is Chief Executive of the Campbell Collaboration, an international social science research network, and a visiting senior research fellow at the Policy Institute at King’s College London. He has previously led the UK charity Full Fact.

Mark Scott is a senior resident fellow at the Digital Forensic Research Lab’s Democracy + Tech Initiative within the Atlantic Council Technology Programs. He has previously worked as a correspondent for Politico and the New York Times.

Devika Shanker-Grandpierre is a Thematic Panel Member for the EU Knowledge Hub on Prevention of Radicalisation, and a contributing author to the Global Network on Extremism and Technology.

You can find more information about the Committee and its membership here.