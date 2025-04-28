Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom establishes Online Information Advisory Committee
Ofcom has today established its new Online Information Advisory Committee and appointed its members.
The Committee, which is required under the UK’s Online Safety Act, will provide advice to Ofcom about specific areas of our work relevant to misinformation and disinformation. Its first meeting will take place on 16 May 2025.
Ofcom’s job under the Act is to make sure platforms in scope are taking effective action to address illegal content and other material that is harmful to children through implementing appropriate systems and processes. Our role will not involve us making decisions about individual posts or accounts, or requiring specific pieces of content to be taken down.
We announced in November that this Committee will be chaired by Lord Allan of Hallam, a non-Executive member of the Ofcom Board. We have today appointed five new members, who will each serve a three-year term beginning on 1 May 2025.
Elisabeth Costa is the Chief of Innovation and Partnerships at the Behavioural Insights Team, a global research and innovation consultancy, and is a Senior Visiting Fellow at the London School of Economics.
Jeffrey Howard is a Professor of Political Philosophy and Public Policy at University College London and the director of UCL’s Digital Speech Lab. He is also Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Ethics in AI at Oxford University.
Will Moy is Chief Executive of the Campbell Collaboration, an international social science research network, and a visiting senior research fellow at the Policy Institute at King’s College London. He has previously led the UK charity Full Fact.
Mark Scott is a senior resident fellow at the Digital Forensic Research Lab’s Democracy + Tech Initiative within the Atlantic Council Technology Programs. He has previously worked as a correspondent for Politico and the New York Times.
Devika Shanker-Grandpierre is a Thematic Panel Member for the EU Knowledge Hub on Prevention of Radicalisation, and a contributing author to the Global Network on Extremism and Technology.
You can find more information about the Committee and its membership here.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/about-ofcom/structure-and-leadership/ofcom-establishes-online-information-advisory-committee
Latest News from
Ofcom
Letter from Ofcom regarding mandatory age assurance requirements for services that allow pornographic content25/04/2025 09:15:00
On 24 April 2025, Ofcom published the Protection of Children Codes of Practice and guidance.
New rules for a safer generation of children online24/04/2025 15:25:00
Children in the UK will have safer online lives, under transformational new protections finalised by Ofcom today
How Ofcom is helping children to be safer online – a guide for parents24/04/2025 13:15:00
Children in the UK will be able to live a safer life online under new Ofcom protections which set ambitious new safety standards for tech firms.
Ofcom takes world-leading action to crack down on exploitation of mobile networks by criminals23/04/2025 10:25:00
Ofcom yesterday announced new rules that will make the UK a world leader in protecting people from the malicious use of mobile networks.
Ofcom announces further awards in sixth wave of small-scale DAB licensing16/04/2025 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for three more UK areas.
Ofcom launches investigation into telecoms company, Primo Dialler15/04/2025 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday opened an investigation into whether communications provider, Primo Dialler, has misused numbers sub-allocated to it, including to perpetrate scams.
Ofcom proposes to give green light to three new BBC DAB+ stations, but not Radio 2 spin-off or expanded Radio 5 Sports Extra11/04/2025 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday published the provisional conclusions of its assessments of the BBC’s plans to launch four new DAB+ stations and extend the hours of Radio 5 Sports Extra.
Ofcom investigates online suicide forum10/04/2025 15:25:00
Ofcom yesterday launched an investigation into whether the provider of an online suicide forum has failed to comply with its duties under the UK’s Online Safety Act.
Protecting people in the UK from illegal online content – regardless of its origin07/04/2025 10:15:00
The Online Safety Act introduces new rules for providers of online user-to-user, search and pornography services, to help keep people in the UK safe from content which is illegal in the UK, and to protect children from the most harmful content such as pornography, suicide and self-harm material.