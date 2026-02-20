Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom fast-tracks decision on measures to block illegal intimate images
Ofcom has announced that it will be fast-tracking its decision on proposed new requirements for tech firms to use technology to block illegal intimate images at source.
Last year, we consulted on a range of additional online protections designed to push tech platforms to go further in tackling illegal content online.
As part of these measures, we proposed a new requirement for sites and apps to use a proactive technology – known as “hash matching” – to detect intimate images that are shared without consent, such as explicit deepfakes.
Given the urgent need for better online protections for women and girls – who are disproportionately affected by non-consensual intimate image abuse - we have decided to accelerate our timeline.
We will now announce, in May, our final decision on our proposals that tech firms should expand their use of proactive technology to prevent illegal intimate images from reaching users.
Subject to the parliamentary process, we would expect any new Illegal Harms Code measures to come into effect as soon as this Summer.
Our decisions on the remaining additional protections – which include proposed new protocols for tech firms to respond to spikes in illegal content during a crisis – will follow this autumn, as planned.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/online-safety/illegal-and-harmful-content/ofcom-fast-tracks-decision-on-measures-to-block-illegal-intimate-images
Latest News from
Ofcom
English Football, Ofcom and Police join forces to tackle online abuse18/02/2026 11:25:00
A new partnership between English Football, the UK Football Police Unit and Ofcom will streamline collaboration in their collective fight against online abuse in football.
What to do if your broadband or landline provider goes out of business16/02/2026 10:25:00
If your broadband or landline provider goes out of business and another company takes over, you can continue to use the services you’ve been used to. In most cases this should happen without any interruption to your service.
Ofcom fines porn company £800,000 for failing to introduce age checks12/02/2026 17:05:00
Ofcom has today fined Kick Online Entertainment SA £800,000 for failing to put in place age checks to protect children from pornographic content.
Community Radio Fund awards £1 million to stations across UK10/02/2026 15:05:00
Ofcom has today announced that 47 community radio stations have successfully been awarded grants following the conclusion the Community Radio Fund, with the total amount of funding awarded reaching over £1 million.
Ofcom and IWF reinforce partnership in fight against online child sexual abuse30/01/2026 11:25:00
A new agreement between Ofcom and the Internet Watch Foundation has strengthened the UK’s commitment to cracking down on online child sexual abuse imagery.
Ofcom joins forces with international online safety regulators on age checks23/01/2026 09:10:00
Ofcom and international online safety regulators have come together to highlight the importance of age checks in protecting children online.
Ofcom investigates AI companion chatbot service16/01/2026 10:20:00
Ofcom has opened an investigation into Novi Ltd, which provides an AI character companion chatbot service, in relation to its compliance with age check requirements under the UK’s Online Safety Act.
Ofcom launches investigation into X over Grok sexualised imagery12/01/2026 13:15:00
The UK’s independent online safety watchdog, Ofcom, has today opened a formal investigation into X under the UK’s Online Safety Act, to determine whether it has complied with its duties to protect people in the UK from content that is illegal in the UK.
Ofcom takes strides towards mobile and Wi-Fi sharing same airwaves in boost for UK economy12/01/2026 09:20:00
Ofcom has proposed the next steps in plans that would see mobile masts and Wi-Fi routers in different locations, for the first time, be able to use parts of the same frequency band to transmit their signals, unlocking significant benefits for households, businesses and the wider UK economy