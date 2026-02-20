Ofcom fast-tracks decision on measures to block illegal intimate images

Ofcom has announced that it will be fast-tracking its decision on proposed new requirements for tech firms to use technology to block illegal intimate images at source.

Last year, we consulted on a range of additional online protections designed to push tech platforms to go further in tackling illegal content online.

As part of these measures, we proposed a new requirement for sites and apps to use a proactive technology – known as “hash matching” – to detect intimate images that are shared without consent, such as explicit deepfakes.

Given the urgent need for better online protections for women and girls – who are disproportionately affected by non-consensual intimate image abuse - we have decided to accelerate our timeline.

We will now announce, in May, our final decision on our proposals that tech firms should expand their use of proactive technology to prevent illegal intimate images from reaching users.

Subject to the parliamentary process, we would expect any new Illegal Harms Code measures to come into effect as soon as this Summer.

Our decisions on the remaining additional protections – which include proposed new protocols for tech firms to respond to spikes in illegal content during a crisis – will follow this autumn, as planned.