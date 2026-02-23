Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom fines porn company £1.35m for not having age checks
Ofcom has today fined porn company 8579 LLC £1.35m for not having age checks in place, plus £50,000 for failing to respond to an information request.
Under the UK’s Online Safety Act, sites that allow pornographic material must use highly effective age assurance to prevent children from readily accessing that content.
Within days of this duty coming into force in July 2025, Ofcom launched investigations into the providers of dozens of adult sites, including 8579 LLC. These websites were prioritised based on their user numbers.
Following investigation, we have fined 8579 LLC £1.35 million for failing to comply with these age check requirements. The company must immediately implement highly effective age assurance or face a daily penalty of £1,000.
Ignoring legally binding information requests
Gathering accurate information from companies is fundamental to our job of making life safer online for people in the UK. These requests can help us to assess and monitor industry compliance with their safety duties, and firms are required, by law, to respond in an accurate, complete and timely way.
For failing to abide by these requirements, we have also fined 8579 LLC £50,000. We will impose a daily penalty of £250 on the company until it responds, or for 60 days, whichever is sooner.
George Lusty, Director of Enforcement at Ofcom, said: “We’ve been clear that adult sites must deploy robust age checks to protect children in the UK from seeing porn. Those that fail to do this – or ignore legally binding requests from us – should expect to face fines.”
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/online-safety/protecting-children/ofcom-fines-porn-company-1.35-million-for-not-having-age-checks
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom fast-tracks decision on measures to block illegal intimate images20/02/2026 11:10:00
Ofcom has announced that it will be fast-tracking its decision on proposed new requirements for tech firms to use technology to block illegal intimate images at source.
English Football, Ofcom and Police join forces to tackle online abuse18/02/2026 11:25:00
A new partnership between English Football, the UK Football Police Unit and Ofcom will streamline collaboration in their collective fight against online abuse in football.
What to do if your broadband or landline provider goes out of business16/02/2026 10:25:00
If your broadband or landline provider goes out of business and another company takes over, you can continue to use the services you’ve been used to. In most cases this should happen without any interruption to your service.
Ofcom fines porn company £800,000 for failing to introduce age checks12/02/2026 17:05:00
Ofcom has today fined Kick Online Entertainment SA £800,000 for failing to put in place age checks to protect children from pornographic content.
Community Radio Fund awards £1 million to stations across UK10/02/2026 15:05:00
Ofcom has today announced that 47 community radio stations have successfully been awarded grants following the conclusion the Community Radio Fund, with the total amount of funding awarded reaching over £1 million.
Ofcom and IWF reinforce partnership in fight against online child sexual abuse30/01/2026 11:25:00
A new agreement between Ofcom and the Internet Watch Foundation has strengthened the UK’s commitment to cracking down on online child sexual abuse imagery.
Ofcom joins forces with international online safety regulators on age checks23/01/2026 09:10:00
Ofcom and international online safety regulators have come together to highlight the importance of age checks in protecting children online.
Ofcom investigates AI companion chatbot service16/01/2026 10:20:00
Ofcom has opened an investigation into Novi Ltd, which provides an AI character companion chatbot service, in relation to its compliance with age check requirements under the UK’s Online Safety Act.
Ofcom launches investigation into X over Grok sexualised imagery12/01/2026 13:15:00
The UK’s independent online safety watchdog, Ofcom, has today opened a formal investigation into X under the UK’s Online Safety Act, to determine whether it has complied with its duties to protect people in the UK from content that is illegal in the UK.