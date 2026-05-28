Ofcom fines porn company £600,000

Ofcom yesterday fined pornography provider Youngtek Solutions Ltd £500,000 for not having age checks in place, plus £100,000 for failing to respond to a formal request for information from the regulator.

Under the UK’s Online Safety Act, sites that allow pornographic material must use highly effective age assurance to prevent children from readily accessing that content.

Our investigation found that, from 25 July 2025 to 22 September 2025, Youngtek Solutions – which runs four adult sites – failed to comply with these duties. As a result, Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty of £500,000, which will be passed on to HM Treasury.

The company has since implemented a method of age assurance on all sites which were subject to our investigation. We will continue to monitor these sites to ensure that their age checking methods are highly effective at preventing children from accessing pornographic content.

Ignoring legally binding information requests

Gathering accurate information from companies is fundamental to our job of making life safer online for people in the UK. These requests can help us to assess and monitor industry compliance with their safety duties, and firms are required, by law, to respond in an accurate, complete and timely way.

During the course of our investigation, we issued a formal request for information to Youngtek Solutions. While the company eventually provided the information to us, this was only after the deadline had passed. As a result, we have fined Youngtek Solutions an additional £100,000.

George Lusty, Director of Enforcement at Ofcom, yesterday said:

“Adult sites must use robust age checks to protect children in the UK from porn online, and we’ve shown we will use the full extent of our enforcement powers to secure this outcome. Any company that fails to comply – or misses important deadlines when we demand information – can expect to pay the price.”

Notes to Editors