Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom fines video-sharing platform provider Tapnet £2,000
Ofcom yesterday fined Tapnet Ltd – which provides the video-sharing platform RevealMe – £2,000 after the company did not respond to a statutory request for information.
Under legislation passed by Parliament, Ofcom’s job is to make sure that UK-based video-sharing platforms (VSPs) have appropriate measures in place to protect users from certain types of harmful material in videos. Last year, we issued a number of information requests to VSPs to help us understand and monitor the safety measures they have in place and to inform the VSP report we published in October.
VSPs are required by law to comply with a statutory demand for information from Ofcom. Information gathered during this process is fundamental in enabling us to carry out our job as a regulator. It is therefore crucial that VSPs provide accurate and complete information in a timely fashion.
Tapnet did not provide the required information by the deadline, and following a formal investigation, we have confirmed that this failure breached our rules.
In deciding the level of financial penalty, we took into account, among other things, the size of the company and that the information was ultimately provided to Ofcom swiftly after the opening of our investigation.
We will publish a non-confidential version of our full decision in the next few weeks.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/ofcom-fines-video-sharing-platform-provider-tapnet-2,000
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom publishes its Plan of Work for 2023/2428/03/2023 13:20:00
Ofcom has today published its Plan of Work for 2023/24, outlining our areas of work for the next financial year.
Joining forces to help protect children online27/03/2023 10:10:00
We’ve published a statement on international cooperation to protect children online, alongside our partners in the International Working Group on Age Verification.
New, audience-focused BBC operating licence fit for digital future24/03/2023 09:25:00
The changing needs of viewers and listeners and a demand for greater public accountability are enshrined in a new, modernised BBC operating licence announced by Ofcom yesterday
Can politicians present TV and radio shows? How our rules apply22/03/2023 10:25:00
Kevin Bakhurst, Group Director for Broadcasting and Online Content, explains the rules for politicians presenting and appearing on television programmes.
Latest trends in home broadband performance revealed20/03/2023 12:20:00
Ofcom recently (17 March 2023) published their latest Home Broadband Performance Report, which outlines how different broadband services perform and how they vary by factors including provider, technology, location and package.
Online fraud – how to protect yourself17/03/2023 12:15:00
Our latest research shows that around nine in ten people have seen content online they suspected was a scam or a fraud. So, it’s important to think about how to protect yourself from potential risks.
Scale and impact of online fraud revealed17/03/2023 09:10:00
Around nine in ten online adults in the UK (87%) have come across content they suspected to be a scam or fraud, new research commissioned by Ofcom reveals.
Ofcom paves the way for improved 5G and innovative new wireless services14/03/2023 10:25:00
Ofcom yesterday confirmed that it will make millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum across the 26 GHz and 40 GHz bands available for new mobile technology, including 5G services.