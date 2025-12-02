Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom fines Virgin Media £23.8 million for putting vulnerable customers at risk of harm
Ofcom yesterday fined Virgin Media £23.8 million, after it disconnected telecare customers during its programme to migrate customers to digital landlines.
- Investigation finds Virgin Media failed to protect vulnerable telecare customers during their programme to migrate them from analogue to digital landlines
- Virgin Media has since introduced further safeguards to help avoid any repeat occurrence
Landline phone calls have traditionally been delivered over a copper-based network known as the public switched telephone network (PSTN). This network is beyond its intended lifespan and is becoming increasing unreliable, so needs to be upgraded.
The industry-led process of transitioning customers from analogue to digital landlines is a necessary and important step in ensuring modern, reliable and resilient home phone services in the UK. But Ofcom has been clear that, during this migration process, telecoms companies must ensure they identify, protect and support vulnerable customers.
Migration of customers with telecare alarms must be undertaken with appropriate care and tailored support, as any disruption to their device’s connection could have material impacts on their safety.
Virgin Media notified Ofcom about a number of serious incidents related to the migration of telecare customers in November and December 2023. As a result, Ofcom launched an investigation to establish whether the company had failed to comply with its duties to treat vulnerable customers fairly.
What our investigation found
Our investigation uncovered serious systemic failures in Virgin Media’s migration process between August 2022 and December 2023. In summary:
- Virgin Media failed properly to identify and record the status of telecare customers, resulting in significant gaps in the screening process. This meant that those affected did not receive the appropriate level of tailored support through the migration process.
- Virgin Media’s approach to disconnecting Telecare customers who did not engage in the migration process, despite being aware of the risks posed, put thousands of vulnerable customers at a direct risk of harm and prevented their devices from connecting to alarm monitoring centres while the disconnection was in place.
As a result, we have concluded that Virgin Media failed to comply with its own policies and procedures for the fair and appropriate treatment of vulnerable consumers – and in doing so broke Ofcom’s consumer protection rules.[1]
Financial penalty
As a result of Virgin Media’s serious failures, Ofcom has fined the company £23,800,000, which will be passed on to HM Treasury.[2]
In setting the penalty amount we took into consideration the vulnerability of the customers affected; the significant duration of the contraventions; the seriousness of the breach; and the significant degree of potential harm caused.
The penalty also takes into account that Virgin Media to Ofcom, admitted its failings by entering into a settlement process, and cooperated with our investigation. The company has also taken significant steps to remedy the issues. Following a pause on migrations in December 2023, Virgin Media has updated its policies and procedures and introduced a number of further safeguards.[3]
Ian Strawhorne, Ofcom’s Director of Enforcement, yesterday said:
“It’s unacceptable that vulnerable customers were put at direct risk of harm and left without appropriate support by Virgin Media, during what should have been a safe and straightforward upgrade to their landline services.
“Today’s fine makes clear to companies that, if they fail to protect their vulnerable customers, they can expect to face similar enforcement action.”
Notes to Editors
- General Condition C5.2 states that regulated companies “must establish, publish and comply with clear and effective policies and procedures for the fair and appropriate treatment of consumers whose circumstances may make them vulnerable”.
- Virgin Media must pay the fine within four weeks of this decision, and it will then be passed on to HM Treasury. It includes a 30% discount as a result of Virgin Media’s admission of liability and its completion of Ofcom’s settlement process.
- The remedies Virgin Media has put in place include:
- conducting manual reviews of customer service records to further identify Telecare Customers and incorporating this into operational best practice for the remainder of Virgin Media’s digital phone switchover;
- conducting an assurance campaign, contacting 42,991 identified Telecare Customers to support them in migration;
- developing a new engagement plan for Telecare users, which includes keeping non-engaging Telecare users in a continuous loop of engagement rather than disconnecting them; and
- working with local authorities to establish an “end of process” for Telecare customers who have not engaged by the time Virgin Media decommissions the analogue network.
- Signatory to the UK Government’s, Public Switched Telephone Network charter, (18 December 2023), including the PSTN non-voluntary migration checklist (18 November 2024).
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/vulnerable-customers/ofcom-fines-virgin-media-23.8-million-for-putting-vulnerable-customers-at-risk-of-harm
Latest News from
Ofcom
Disabled people remain underrepresented across broadcasting workforce01/12/2025 09:20:00
Disabled people remain significantly under-represented across TV and radio and data on class representation remains poor, according to Ofcom’s latest study on the make-up of the broadcasting industry workforce.
Ofcom publishes its 2024-25 annual report on the BBC28/11/2025 13:30:00
Ofcom has today published its annual report on the BBC, assessing the corporation’s performance in meeting the needs of viewers and listeners during the period April 2024 to March 2025. The report also includes the findings of Ofcom’s second ‘Periodic Review’ of the BBC.
Ofcom fines nudification site £50,000 for failing to introduce age-checks21/11/2025 11:20:00
Ofcom has issued a £50,000 fine against the provider of a nudification site for failing to use age-checks to protect children from online pornography, while 20 more porn services are targeted for enforcement
How online safety rules will help to protect children from bullying13/11/2025 10:15:00
This week is Anti-Bullying Week, an annual UK event organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance that aims to raise awareness of bullying of children and young people in schools and elsewhere, and to highlight ways of preventing and responding to it.
Small-scale DAB licences awarded for five more areas12/11/2025 15:15:15
Ofcom yesterday awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for five more areas across the UK.
Ofcom update on investigation into online suicide forum07/11/2025 16:25:00
Ofcom yesterday provided an update on our investigation into the provider of an online suicide forum under the UK’s Online Safety Act.
Authorities from the UK, US, Canada, Australia and NZ to enhance cooperation on telecoms security07/11/2025 09:25:00
Telecoms regulators and government agencies from the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, convened by Ofcom, have published a joint statement on working together more closely to strengthen the security and resilience of telecoms networks and tackle consumer-facing risks from scams and fraud.
Ofcom invites views on future approaches to stamp pricing05/11/2025 10:20:00
Ofcom is inviting views on future approaches to stamp pricing, to ensure people have access to an affordable universal postal service.