Ofcom helps customers to get clearer broadband speeds information

Broadband customers are being given better information about how fast their new service will be, before they sign a contract, according to a new report published recently by Ofcom.

Ofcom’s broadband speeds code of practice means providers must give you:

estimated speeds during peak hours;

a personalised guaranteed minimum speed; and

the right to leave your contract early, if they can’t fix speed problems.

If your broadband speed then drops below the promised level, your provider will have 30 calendar days to improve performance, before they must let you walk away – penalty-free.

We’ve found customers are being given clear and realistic broadband speed information at the point of sale. The majority of speed issues are resolved by providers within 30 days of them being raised, with a small number of customers using their right to exit or taking an alternative solution where issues can’t be fixed.

However, we’ve identified areas where improvements are needed. This includes improving speed information for cable and full-fibre technologies, with the latter becoming increasingly important as these networks roll out more widely.

Separately, we are also consulting on minor changes to the broadband speeds code of practice.



We‘re proposing to update the residential and business codes so that the definition of a bundle is aligned with Ofcom’s revised rules, which will be implemented from 17 June 2022.

This will form a consistent set of rules relating to bundles and who they apply to, making them easier for customers to follow and more straightforward for broadband providers to implement.

The consultation closes on 22 June 2022.