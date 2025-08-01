Ofcom
Ofcom investigates 34 porn sites under new age-check rules
Ofcom has launched investigations into the compliance of four companies – which collectively run 34 pornography sites – with new age-check requirements under the UK’s Online Safety Act.
New duties
On 25 July, new rules under the Act came into force requiring sites that allow users to upload pornographic material to use highly effective age assurance to prevent children from accessing that content. Ahead of this deadline, thousands of sites committed to doing this, rather than restricting access in the UK.
Since then, we have been checking compliance with these new duties.
New investigations
We have opened formal investigations into whether the following providers have highly effective age checks in place to protect children from encountering pornography across 34 websites: 8579 LLC, AVS Group Ltd, Kick Online Entertainment S.A. and Trendio Ltd.
These companies have been prioritised based on the risk of harm posed by the services they operate and their user numbers. Collectively, these websites have over 9 million unique monthly UK visitors.[1]
These new cases add to Ofcom’s 11 investigations already in progress into 4chan, an online suicide forum, seven file-sharing services, First Time Videos LLC and Itai Tech Ltd. We expect to make further enforcement announcements in the coming weeks and months.
What happens next
We will now gather and analyse evidence to determine whether any contraventions have occurred. If our assessment indicates compliance failures, we will issue provisional notices of contravention to providers, who can then make representations on our findings, before we make our final decisions.
We will provide updates on these investigations as soon as possible.
Enforcement powers
Where we identify compliance failures, we can require platforms to take specific steps to come into compliance. We can also impose fines of up to £18m or 10% of qualifying worldwide revenue, whichever is greater.
Where appropriate, in the most serious cases, we can seek a court order for ‘business disruption measures’, such as requiring payment providers or advertisers to withdraw their services from a platform, or requiring Internet Service Providers to block access to a site in the UK.
Notes to editors:
- Source: SimilarWeb, June 2025 data. Users may be duplicated across sites.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/online-safety/protecting-children/ofcom-investigates-34-porn-sites-unr-new-age-check-rulesde
Sites and apps which allow harmful content must protect children from accessing it from the end of this week, Ofcom has warned, as the deadline approaches for tech firms to comply with new rules.
