Ofcom investigates AI companion chatbot service

Ofcom has opened an investigation into Novi Ltd, which provides an AI character companion chatbot service, in relation to its compliance with age check requirements under the UK’s Online Safety Act.

Under the Online Safety Act, sites that allow pornographic material must use highly effective age assurance to prevent children from readily accessing that content. We will now gather and analyse evidence to determine whether Novi Ltd has breached these rules on an AI character companion chatbot service it operates.

If we consider that a compliance failure has taken place, we will issue a provisional decision to the company, who will then have an opportunity to respond to our findings in full, as required by the Act, before we make our final decision.[1]

Since duties under the Act came into force last year, we have launched investigations into 94 sites and apps in total.[2]

Snapchat improves risk assessment

Separately, Ofcom has confirmed that – in direct response to action from our enforcement team – Snapchat has materially improved its illegal content risk assessment, which will ensure it is required to implement a broad range of safety measures, in line with our codes of practice, to protect the UK public.

Risk assessments are fundamental to keeping users safer online. In order to put in place appropriate safety measures to protect people, especially children, providers must first understand how harm could take place on their platforms, and how their user-base, features and other characteristics could increase those risks of harm.

As the UK’s independent online safety watchdog, part of Ofcom’s job is to make sure tech firms carry out suitable and sufficient risk assessments, in line with our guidance.

In 2025 we reviewed 104 risk assessments from a range of large and small services, spanning over 10,000 pages. We told 11 platforms that we had serious concerns with their risk assessments, and all submitted revised versions or supplementary information.

After reviewing Snapchat’s illegal content risk assessment, we raised concerns about its suitability and sufficiency. Snapchat provided a revised version in response, but these initial changes still failed to adequately address our concerns. In particular, we remained of the view that Snapchat’s assessment of risk did not accurately reflect the likelihood of illegal content or activity occurring on the platform.

We informed Snapchat that we were considering enforcement action, in response to which it committed to conducting a full revision of its risk assessment, including a comprehensive reassessment of the risk levels it had previously assigned across all identified harms.

Given Snapchat’s willingness to address our concerns constructively and promptly, we entered Snapchat into a formal process known as compliance remediation – providing the company with one final opportunity to come into compliance.[3]

As a result, we saw a significant change in its revised risk assessment to address our concerns, which will ensure Snapchat must put a broad range of safety measures in place, commensurate with the risks to UK users that is has identified. We will now be scrutinising the measures Snapchat puts in place, including how effective they are at protecting people from harm.

Snapchat is the only platform of the 11 from which we requested revised risk assessments or supplementary information to have been taken through compliance remediation.

Suzanne Cater, Director of Enforcement at Ofcom, said: “Making sure tech firms properly assess the risks of harm to their users, and then take the necessary steps to mitigate those risks, is at the very heart of the Online Safety Act. We’ve reviewed thousands of pages of risk assessments from companies across the sector and where we’ve seen platforms fall short, we’ve taken action to drive change.

“We left Snap’s senior management under no illusions about what we expect of them, and that we were ready to take formal enforcement action if they didn’t radically improve their approach to assessing and acknowledging the risks of illegal content or activity on Snapchat. This prompted Snap to engage constructively with us, and our action resulted in material changes to its risk ratings across the board, which will ensure that Snapchat must implement all measures necessary to address the risks identified on its platform.”

