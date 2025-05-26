Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom investigates Royal Mail’s 2024/25 delivery performance
Ofcom has opened an investigation into Royal Mail’s compliance with its regulatory obligations for 2024/25, following the company’s publication of its annual delivery performance results this afternoon.
Measuring performance
Under our rules, Royal Mail is required to meet specific delivery performance targets across the whole financial year, excluding the Christmas period.1 Among other targets, Royal Mail must:
- deliver 93% of First Class mail within one working day of collection; and
- deliver 98.5% of Second Class mail within three working days of collection.
Royal Mail has acknowledged that it did not meet the above performance targets in 2024/25, as it:
- delivered 76.5% of first class mail within one working day of collection; and
- delivered 92.2% of second class mail within three working days of collection.
What we will investigate
We will investigate whether there are reasonable grounds for believing that Royal Mail has failed to comply with its obligations in 2024/25.
If we determine that Royal Mail has failed to comply with its obligations, we will consider whether to impose a financial penalty.
In December 2024, Ofcom fined the company £10.5m for failing to meet its First and Second Class delivery targets in 2023/24; and in November 2023, we fined it £5.6m for failing to meet its targets in 2022/23.
Notes to editors:
1. Royal Mail is exempt from its targets during the ‘Christmas period’, which is defined as the period beginning on the first Monday in December and ending on the New Year public holiday in the following January.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/post/royal-mail/ofcom-investigates-royal-mails-202425-delivery-performance
Latest News from
Ofcom
Telecoms companies up their game on complaint handling, but more to do to keep customers satisfied23/05/2025 10:10:00
New Ofcom research compares how the UK’s broadband, mobile and landline customers rate their providers for customer service – including call waiting times, complaint handling and overall satisfaction
How the Online Safety Act will help to tackle knife crime21/05/2025 10:15:00
Knife crime remains a serious concern in the UK, with devastating consequences for victims, families, and communities.
Sports stars suffer impact of online abuse in real world19/05/2025 10:20:00
Online abuse is having a significant impact on the ability of sportspeople and pundits to do their jobs, live their lives and express themselves, according to new research published by Ofcom
Ofcom’s approach to old films and programmes on TV14/05/2025 10:15:00
There’s been some recent debate about old films and TV shows being broadcast on TV in the UK.
Consultation on change to broadcasting rules for ‘politicians as presenters’13/05/2025 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday consulting on a change to Rule 5.3 of the Broadcasting Code and accompanying Guidance, which relates to politicians presenting news.
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints figures revealed02/05/2025 09:25:00
We have published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s major telecoms and pay-TV providers.
Ofcom establishes Online Information Advisory Committee28/04/2025 15:25:15
Ofcom has today established its new Online Information Advisory Committee and appointed its members.