Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom investigation finds BBC Gaza documentary in breach of Broadcasting Code
An Ofcom investigation has found that the BBC documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone broke broadcasting rules which state that factual programmes must not materially mislead the audience.
Ofcom received 20 complaints which had completed the “BBC First” process. Our investigation also considered the findings from the BBC’s own internal review, which concluded that the programme had breached its Editorial Guidelines on accuracy.
What we found
Our investigation found that the programme’s failure to disclose that the narrator’s father held a position in the Hamas-run administration was materially misleading. It meant that the audience did not have critical information which may have been highly relevant to their assessment of the narrator and the information he provided.
Trust is at the heart of the relationship between a broadcaster and its audience, particularly for a public service broadcaster such as the BBC. This failing had the potential to erode the significantly high levels of trust that audiences would have placed in a BBC factual programme about the Israel-Gaza war.
As this represents a serious breach of our rules, we are directing the BBC to broadcast a statement of our findings against it on BBC2 at 21:00, with a date to be confirmed.
More information on our decision is available.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/broadcast-standards/ofcom-investigation-finds-bbc-gaza-documentary-in-breach-of-broadcasting-code
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom updates guidance around politicians presenting news20/10/2025 13:20:00
Ofcom has issued new guidance to broadcasters about politicians presenting news, following our consultation on this issue.
Ofcom spectrum auction results: networks acquire rights to airwaves to improve mobile services in busy places17/10/2025 09:25:00
Ofcom has announced the outcome of the Principal stage of its auction to release more airwaves to improve 5G in the busiest places
Ofcom fines Royal Mail £21m for missing its 2024/25 delivery targets16/10/2025 15:15:15
Ofcom yesterday fined Royal Mail £21,000,000 for failing to meet its First and Second Class delivery targets in the 2024/25 financial year.
Ofcom issues update on Online Safety Act investigations14/10/2025 13:15:00
Ofcom yesterday provided an update on our enforcement activity under the Online Safety Act.
Small-scale DAB licences awarded to seven more areas30/09/2025 13:15:00
Ofcom yesterday awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for seven more areas in the UK.
Beware of scam calls claiming to be from Ofcom29/09/2025 10:15:00
We have been made aware of scam calls taking place over the past few days, in which scammers claiming to be from Ofcom have obtained personal information from members of the public.
Ofcom fines Vonage £700,000 for emergency call failures25/09/2025 13:25:15
Ofcom has today fined communications provider Vonage £700,000 for failing to ensure certain business customers could make calls to the emergency services.
Preserving information about a child’s online activity following a coroner’s request18/09/2025 15:15:15
Ofcom is consulting on guidance for online platforms that sets out what information they will be required to retain about a child’s activity if their death is investigated by a coroner.
Consultation: Recommendations on how online platforms, broadcasters and streaming services should promote media literacy16/09/2025 13:15:00
Ofcom is consulting on a set of recommendations designed to help a broad range of services to take active steps to empower the public by giving them the skills and information needed to critically and safely engage with the content they see.