Ofcom invites applications for seventh round of small-scale DAB licences
Applications have opened for the seventh round of small-scale DAB radio multiplex licences for 29 areas across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
Each Ofcom-licensed small-scale multiplex allows grass-roots community services, specialist music stations, and services aimed at minority groups and other under-served audiences to take to the digital airwaves.
In total, the small-scale DAB programme will enable the launch of over 100 multiplexes. So far, 70 multiplexes have launched broadcasting to listeners across all four nations of the UK.
Even more listeners will soon be able to tune in to new digital local radio stations, as Ofcom invites multiplex applications for the following areas:
- Arbroath, Carnoustie & Montrose
- Bridgwater
- Bromsgrove, Kidderminster & Redditch
- Cirencester
- Ely & March
- Enniskillen
- Exmouth & Dawlish
- Gloucester
- Lancaster
- Llanelli
- Loughborough & Coalville
- Malton
- Market Harborough
- Midlothian
- Moray Coast South
- Newark-on-Trent
- North Berkshire & South Oxfordshire
- North Norfolk
- North Somerset
- Oban
- Ringwood, Verwood & Fordingbridge
- Rugby & Daventry
- Stockton-on-Tees
- Wellingborough
- West Oxfordshire
- West Somerset & Lynton
- Western Isles
- Weston-super-Mare
- Worcester
We are also re-advertising licences to serve the following areas:
- Ards Peninsula
- Banbury & Bicester
- Taunton
- Wakefield & Castleford)
The closing-date for applications is 5pm on Tuesday 29 April 2025.
We have also re-published and updated our guidance notes for small-scale DAB multiplexes.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/digital-radio/seventh-round-of-small-scale-dab-licences/
