Ofcom invites applications for seventh round of small-scale DAB licences

Applications have opened for the seventh round of small-scale DAB radio multiplex licences for 29 areas across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Each Ofcom-licensed small-scale multiplex allows grass-roots community services, specialist music stations, and services aimed at minority groups and other under-served audiences to take to the digital airwaves.

In total, the small-scale DAB programme will enable the launch of over 100 multiplexes. So far, 70 multiplexes have launched broadcasting to listeners across all four nations of the UK.

Even more listeners will soon be able to tune in to new digital local radio stations, as Ofcom invites multiplex applications for the following areas:

Arbroath, Carnoustie & Montrose

Bridgwater

Bromsgrove, Kidderminster & Redditch

Cirencester

Ely & March

Enniskillen

Exmouth & Dawlish

Gloucester

Lancaster

Llanelli

Loughborough & Coalville

Malton

Market Harborough

Midlothian

Moray Coast South

Newark-on-Trent

North Berkshire & South Oxfordshire

North Norfolk

North Somerset

Oban

Ringwood, Verwood & Fordingbridge

Rugby & Daventry

Stockton-on-Tees

Wellingborough

West Oxfordshire

West Somerset & Lynton

Western Isles

Weston-super-Mare

Worcester

We are also re-advertising licences to serve the following areas:

Ards Peninsula

Banbury & Bicester

Taunton

Wakefield & Castleford)

The closing-date for applications is 5pm on Tuesday 29 April 2025.

We have also re-published and updated our guidance notes for small-scale DAB multiplexes.