Ofcom invites applications for third round of small-scale DAB multiplex licences

Applications have opened for the third round of small-scale DAB radio multiplex licences for 25 areas across England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Small-scale DAB is an innovative technology which provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves.

The small-scale DAB programme will enable the launch of around 200 multiplexes, covering all four UK nations. We expect these to broadcast a range of radio services, ranging from grass-roots community services to specialist music stations, and services aimed at minority groups and other under-served audiences.

Last month, listeners in areas in North-East England were the first to benefit from this revolution in local radio as a host of new services took to the airwaves.

Thanks to small-scale DAB technology, even more listeners will soon be able to tune in to new local stations, as we open licence applications for the following areas:

Bedford

Belfast & Lisburn

Coventry

Darlington & Bishop Auckland

Dundee

East Hull

Leicester

Lincoln

Llandudno & Betws-y-Coed

Middlesbrough & Redcar

Milton Keynes

North Aberdeen

Nottingham

Oxford

Rutland & Stamford

Shaftesbury & Blandford Forum

South Aberdeen

Swansea

Swindon & Marlborough

Taunton

Warminster, Devizes & Trowbridge

West Hull

Wetherby & Harrogate

York

Yorkshire Coast

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday 25 April 2022. We have updated our guidance for applicants (PDF, 1.2 MB).

We are also announcing the 27 licence areas that we plan to advertise in the fourth round of small-scale DAB multiplex licences, in the second half of 2022.