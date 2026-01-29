Ofcom invites industry input on the impacts of AI in telecoms

Ofcom has launched a new consultation exploring the impact that the adoption of artificial intelligence could have on the experience of telecoms customers. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in communications services, the consultation aims to understand how these technologies are being used today, the benefits they may offer to people and businesses, and the risks or challenges that could require regulatory attention.

A central focus of the consultation is how AI-driven tools might influence consumer outcomes and shape market dynamics in the coming years. Ofcom is seeking views from stakeholders across the sector to build a clearer picture of how these tools are deployed and what their long‑term implications may be.

As part of its evidence-gathering process, Ofcom is seeking responses to the following questions:

How are AI tools being deployed and adopted across the telecoms value chain, and how are those tools affecting the experience of business and residential customers, throughout the customer journey, both today and in the future? What opportunities and risks does the adoption of AI tools, and their growing capability, present for telecoms customers? Do we need to make changes to our rules to support responsible innovation or to protect consumers?

Ofcom’s approach to AI adoption in telecommunications

One of the key areas relates to understanding how AI tools deployed by telecoms providers are impacting customers. As AI becomes more widely adopted, it is essential to determine how these systems influence the experience of end users and how they shape interactions with service providers.

Whether through automated support, predictive services, or enhanced personalisation, AI is expected to alter the way customers engage with telecoms providers. Understanding these changes is an important part of anticipating how customer expectations and behaviours may shift.

A further consideration is the importance of assessing the entirety of the customer journey. This includes everything from how a customer chooses a telecoms service to how they navigate the process of ending a contract. The early analysis also raises the question of whether existing protections for vulnerable customers remain fit for purpose.

This consultation follows the publication of Ofcom’s strategic approach to AI in June 2025. The strategy outlines the regulator’s broader view of AI technologies and sets the foundation for how future regulatory decisions may be shaped. This earlier work provides important context for the current consultation, tackling wider adoption issues around the network and spectrum management.

Getting Involved

For telecoms providers, technology companies, and other interested stakeholders, this consultation represents a valuable opportunity to help shape the regulatory approach to AI within the sector. By gathering insights from across the industry, Ofcom aims to ensure that the deployment of AI in telecoms continues to benefit customers while addressing any emerging challenges.

techUK encourages members to share views and contribute to the joint submission. Engagement from a diverse set of companies will help develop a balanced and informative response that reflects the interests and expertise of the wider telecoms and technology community.

To support a coordinated industry voice, techUK is preparing to submit a response and is inviting contributions from member companies. For the submission to go ahead, input from at least five members is required. Organisations interested in contributing to this joint response are encouraged to get in touch at tales.gaspar@techuk.org.

