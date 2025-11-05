Ofcom invites views on future approaches to stamp pricing

Ofcom is inviting views on future approaches to stamp pricing, to ensure people have access to an affordable universal postal service.

We periodically review the affordability of postal services in the UK. We yesterday kicked off our latest round work in this area by sharing our early thinking so interested parties can provide input before we consult on firm proposals next year.

The price of post

According to the most recent data available from the ONS, in 2023/24 the average UK household spent 60p per week on all postal services, representing 0.11% of total weekly expenditure, down from 90p in 2020/21. This includes delivery charges for items purchased online, so the average amount people spend on sending letters will be even less than this.

The price of a First Class stamp has risen from 85p to £1.70 in the last four years, and Second Class stamps have increased from 66p to 87p over the same period. The UK is not unique in seeing letter prices rising.

Current stamp price regulation

Ofcom has a duty to ensure people have access to an affordable universal postal service, and to make sure the universal service is financially sustainable. Royal Mail is the designated provider of the universal service in the UK, and continues to be the UK’s only door-to-door deliverer of letters on a national scale. This means we cannot rely on competition to ensure prices remain affordable.

Meanwhile, as the number of letters being delivered to each house on a given round continues to decline, the cost of delivering each letter has increased. This has weakened Royal Mail’s financial position and threatens the sustainability of the universal service.

In recent years, we have sought to secure an affordable and sustainable service by imposing a safeguard cap on Second Class stamp price, while leaving Royal Mail with pricing flexibility for First Class. The current Second Class cap runs until March 2027, and we need to begin the process of reviewing whether a new cap should be implemented.

Exploring a ‘social tariff’ for stamp prices

Our previous research suggests that most people do not experience significant detriment as a result of postal prices, although there is some evidence that some vulnerable customers do experience affordability challenges, especially those on low incomes. We therefore believe there is merit in exploring options in addition to the current safeguard cap in our next affordability review and we have set out our early thinking on this.

For example, a targeted discount scheme for vulnerable customers could provide more help to those who face the greatest challenges in affording to send letters. This approach would be similar to a ‘social tariff’, such as the existing cheaper phone and broadband packages available for people claiming Universal Credit, Pension Credit or other benefits. We have set out our initial thinking on the key principles and design choices which could lead to an effective scheme.

Next steps

We welcome comments on the issues and views we have set out by 5 December 2025, and will take these into account in developing our proposals for consultation, which we plan to publish in the first quarter of 2026.