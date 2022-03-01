Ofcom launches 15 investigations into RT

Ofcom has today opened 15 new investigations into the due impartiality of news programmes on the RT news channel.

We have observed a significant increase in the number of programmes on the RT service that warrant investigation under our Broadcasting Code.

When dealing with major matters such as the crisis in the Ukraine, all Ofcom licensees must comply with the special impartiality requirements in our Code. These rules require broadcasters to take additional steps to preserve due impartiality – namely by including and giving due weight to a wide range of significant views.

These investigations – which relate to 15 editions of the hourly News programme broadcast on RT on 27 February 2022 between 05:00 and 19:00 inclusive – will be expedited, given the severity and urgency of the current crisis. We expect full cooperation from RT.

The licences for the RT service are held by ANO TV Novosti.

Ofcom’s Chief Executive Dame Melanie Dawes yesterday commented on the announcement: