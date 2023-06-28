Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom launches investigation into BT following 999 disruption
Ofcom has today launched an investigation into BT following a UK-wide disruption to emergency call services on 25 June 2023.
Our rules require BT and other providers to take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to emergency organisations as part of any call services offered. They also require providers to take all necessary measures to ensure the fullest possible availability of calls and internet in the event of catastrophic network breakdown or in cases of force majeure.
Separately, providers are required to take appropriate and proportionate measures to identify and reduce the risks of, and prepare for the occurrence of, anything that compromises the availability, performance or functionality of their network or service. Providers are also required to take appropriate and proportionate measures to prevent adverse effects arising from any such compromise. Where there is an adverse effect on the network or service, the provider must take appropriate and proportionate measures to remedy or mitigate that effect.
Our investigation will seek to establish the facts surrounding the incident and examine whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that BT has failed to comply with its regulatory obligations.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/ofcom-launches-investigation-into-bt-following-999-disruption
Latest News from
Ofcom
Openreach independence ’well-established’, but no room for complacency28/06/2023 11:15:00
Ofcom yesterday published its latest monitoring report on Openreach’s independence.
Ofcom plans to retain safeguard cap on stamp prices for second class letters27/06/2023 12:15:00
The price to send letters second class will be pegged to inflation until at least 2029 so postal services remain affordable, under new proposals announced yesterday by Ofcom.
Ofcom and UK’s biggest telecoms firms commit to recruit more women into senior tech roles26/06/2023 13:15:00
Ofcom and the UK’s biggest telecoms companies have come together to sign a new pledge, committing to help get more women build technology careers across the industry.
Making amateur radio licences fit for the future23/06/2023 13:15:00
Ofcom has today proposed changes to amateur radio licences and policies to make sure our regulations meet the needs of current and future amateur radio users.
Nudging users to report potentially harmful online content21/06/2023 13:15:00
Despite the many benefits of being online, most of us come across potentially harmful material.
Ofcom reappoints Marion Sinclair to the board of MG ALBA19/06/2023 11:05:00
Ofcom last week announced the reappointment of Marion Sinclair as the BBC’s nominee to the board of MG ALBA, the body responsible for ensuring the availability of high-quality television programmes in Gaelic to viewers in Scotland.
Ofcom letter to the Daily Telegraph regarding due impartiality19/06/2023 10:05:00
We have sent a letter to the Daily Telegraph, published last week, which sets out our rules for due impartiality in broadcasting. This follows recent debate and previously published letters on this subject. The full text of the letter is below.
Keeping tabs on 5G safety19/06/2023 09:05:00
Twice a month, two of Ofcom’s spectrum engineers head into Belfast and set up their equipment to carry out a pretty important task.