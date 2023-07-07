Ofcom
Ofcom launches investigation into "Don’t Kill Cash" campaign on GB News
Ofcom has opened an investigation into GB News following a complaint relating to its recently launched "Don’t Kill Cash" campaign.
Rule 5.4 of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code requires all broadcasters to ensure that their programmes - whatever their genre – exclude all expressions of the views and opinions of the person providing the service on matters of political and industrial controversy or current public policy. This reflects the statutory requirements in the Communications Act 2003 as set by Parliament.
Ofcom guidance explains the “person providing the service” is the licensee, the company officers and persons with an editorial responsibility for the service – rather than the individual presenters or guests that appear in the broadcaster’s programming.
Our investigation does not seek to question the merits of the campaign itself.
