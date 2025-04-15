Ofcom
Ofcom launches investigation into telecoms company, Primo Dialler
Ofcom yesterday opened an investigation into whether communications provider, Primo Dialler, has misused numbers sub-allocated to it, including to perpetrate scams.
Ofcom allocates telephone numbers, usually in large blocks, to telecoms firms. They can then transfer the numbers to individual customers or other businesses.
In line with Ofcom’s consumer protection rules and industry guidance, phone companies must not misuse numbers which have been sub-allocated to them. Services must also ensure numbers are being used correctly in accordance with the National Telephone Numbering Plan.
We have gathered information which leads us to believe the numbers sub-allocated to Primo Dialler are potentially being misused, including to facilitate scams.
Our investigation will seek to establish whether Primo Dialler is complying with its obligations, specifically General Conditions B1.8, B1.9(b), B1.9(c), and the Communications Act S128(5).
Ongoing enforcement programme
This investigation falls under our enforcement programme, launched last year, looking specifically at phone and text scams. The aim of this programme is to protect customers by supporting best practice in the use of phone numbers and to ensure providers are following Ofcom’s rules.
Should we have reasonable grounds to suspect that our rules have been broken, we may launch further investigations which will be published on our enforcement bulletin page.
