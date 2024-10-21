Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom launches investigation into whether Tismi failed to prevent misuse of its phone numbers by scammers
Ofcom has opened an investigation into whether communications provider, Tismi, has taken appropriate steps to ensure that phone numbers allocated to it are not being misused, including to perpetrate scams.
Ofcom allocates telephone numbers, usually in large blocks, to telecoms firms. They can then transfer the numbers to individuals or other businesses.
In line with Ofcom’s consumer protection rules and industry guidance, phone companies must ensure that numbers we have allocated to them are not misused by businesses or individuals they have transferred them to. Misuse of numbers could, for example, include using them to facilitate scam calls and texts.
In order for phone companies to tackle misuse of numbers, we expect them, among other things, to carry out ‘know your customer’ due diligence checks on their business customers to prevent scammers from accessing valid numbers in the first place. Additionally, they should keep the level of risk posed by a business customer under review by monitoring for potential number misuse.
We have gathered information which has led us to believe that numbers allocated to Tismi are potentially being misused. The evidence suggests that Tismi may have suballocated numbers without taking appropriate steps to ensure that they are not being misused.
Our investigation will seek to establish whether Tismi has failed to comply with its obligations in this area – specifically General Conditions B1.4, B1.6, B1.8, B1.9(b) and B1.9(c).
Ongoing enforcement programme
This investigation falls under an enforcement programme, launched earlier this year, looking specifically at phone and text scams. The aim of this Programme is to support best practice in relation to the use of phone numbers and to ensure that providers are following Ofcom’s rules.
We have identified several companies with increased or consistently high levels of complaints during March and April 2024. As a result, we issued a formal demand for information to them to assess how effectively they are tackling scam calls and texts, including the preventative measures they have in place. We are now exploring whether those providers may be misusing numbers or otherwise failing to comply with our rules.
Should we have reasonable grounds to suspect that our rules have been broken, we may launch further investigations which will be published on our enforcement bulletin page.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/telecoms-infrastructure/ofcom-launches-investigation-into-whether-tismi-failed-to-prevent-misuse-of-its-phone-numbers-by-scammers/
Latest News from
Ofcom
How do you protect yourself from surprise mobile charges on holiday?21/10/2024 09:10:00
As we approach the last half-term break of the year, many people will be thinking of squeezing in an overseas holiday to escape the autumn temperatures at home.
Countdown to a safer life online18/10/2024 09:20:00
Two months out from online safety laws coming into force, Ofcom has warned tech firms they could face enforcement action if they don’t comply with new duties when the time comes.
Why we’re supporting Get Online Week17/10/2024 13:15:00
This week is Get Online Week, the UK’s largest digital inclusion campaign, aimed at helping people to boost their digital skills and confidence.
New ten-year public service broadcast licence for Channel 415/10/2024 10:15:00
Ofcom has today published our decisions on a new broadcast licence for Channel 4, supporting its digital growth and securing public service broadcasting on the channel for a further ten years.
Response to Channel 4 Corporation’s Statement of Media Content Policy 202311/10/2024 15:15:00
Ofcom recently published its response to Channel 4 Corporation’s Statement of Media Content Policy.
Building our capabilities: Ofcom's first in-house online trial07/10/2024 10:15:00
Ofcom’s Behavioural Insights Hub ran its first in-house online trial this year, and we’re looking to do more.
New roaming alerts for UK holidaymakers02/10/2024 10:15:00
UK mobile customers will be better protected against unexpected roaming charges while using their phone abroad and at home, under new Ofcom rules that came into force yesterday.
Ofcom investigates broadband network BRSK’s installation of telegraph poles01/10/2024 10:25:00
Ofcom yesterday opened an investigation into whether broadband network provider BRSK failed to consult with a local planning authority before installing telegraph poles.