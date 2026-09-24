Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom launches investigations into whether two telecoms companies failed to prevent misuse of their phone numbers by scammers
Ofcom has today opened two separate investigations into telecoms providers, Vonage Business Limited and Voxbone SA, relating to concerns that telephone numbers held by the companies are being misused, including to perpetrate scams.
Ofcom allocates telephone numbers, usually in large blocks, to telecoms firms. Telecoms providers can then transfer those numbers to other businesses or individuals.
In line with Ofcom’s number rules to protect consumers and industry guidance, phone companies must take appropriate steps to ensure numbers we have allocated to them are not misused by businesses or individuals they have transferred them to. Misuse of numbers could, for example, include using them to facilitate scam calls and texts. Companies must also take steps to ensure that numbers are being used correctly in accordance with the National Telephone Numbering Plan.
In order for phone companies to tackle misuse of numbers, we expect them, among other things, to carry out ‘know your customer’ due diligence checks on their business customers to prevent scammers from accessing valid numbers in the first place. Additionally, they should keep the level of risk posed by a business customer under review by monitoring for potential number misuse and respond proactively to any incidents of misuse that are reported to them.
We have gathered information which has raised concerns about the use of numbers allocated to Vonage Business Limited and Voxbone SA. Specifically, our investigations will seek to establish whether both companies have complied with the relevant requirements of General Condition B1, including obligations relating to the effective and efficient use of numbers, and the steps taken to oversee their use.
Ongoing enforcement action
Today’s investigations fall under our enforcement programme looking specifically at phone and text scams. The aim of this programme is to protect customers by supporting best practice in the use of phone numbers and to ensure providers are following Ofcom’s rules.
We will gather further information and provide an update on these two investigations in due course. Should we have reasonable grounds to suspect that any other companies have broken our rules we may launch further investigations which will be published on our enforcement bulletin page.
On your side
Ofcom has recently launched a new online Consumer Hub - www.ofcom.org.uk/onyourside - offering a wealth of tips, including around how to protect yourself against scams, alongside money-saving advice, help with common service problems and routes to complain.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/phone-numbers/ofcom-launches-investigations-into-whether-two-telecoms-companies-failed-to-prevent-misuse-of-their-phone-numbers-by-scammers
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom launches investigation into Pornhub’s age checks24/09/2026 12:05:00
Ofcom has opened an investigation into Aylo – the service provider of Pornhub – under the UK’s Online Safety Act, to determine whether it has complied with its duties to prevent children from encountering pornographic content.
Understanding people’s experiences of distressing and harmful content online17/09/2026 15:15:15
As the UK regulator for online safety, hearing from the public and understanding people’s lived experiences online is an important way of informing our work.
One in five Brits using AI to keep up with news16/09/2026 10:25:00
One in five UK adults are now using AI tools such as ChatGPT to keep up to date with the latest news, according to Ofcom’s annual report on the nation’s news consumption habits.
More trends from our latest research: how people in the UK find and feel about news15/09/2026 13:25:00
Today we’ve published our 2026 News Report, our annual research looking at how people in the UK access and consume news, and how they feel about it.
Around 3.5 million Brits hit switch amidst cost-of-living concerns14/09/2026 12:15:15
Around three and a half million people have switched their landline or broadband provider over the last two years, with new analysis suggesting many out-of-contract customers could save over £100 in the process.
Ofcom to crack down on spread of illegal intimate images and deepfakes, boosting protections for women and girls online10/09/2026 15:15:15
Online safety watchdog, Ofcom, has warned tech firms they only have weeks left to put in place measures to stop illegal intimate images and deepfakes from spreading on their platforms.
Ofcom accepts dispute regarding Royal Mail’s wholesale price rises07/09/2026 10:15:00
Ofcom has agreed to resolve a dispute between Royal Mail and its wholesale customers regarding increases the company is planning to make to its wholesale prices.
Community Radio Fund 2026/27 open for applications07/09/2026 09:15:00
Ofcom is inviting eligible radio stations to apply for awards from the Community Radio Fund 2026/27.