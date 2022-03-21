techUK
|Printable version
Ofcom launches new space spectrum strategy
The UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom, has published a consultation on its proposed new space spectrum strategy, which sets the commitment to operationalise and coordinate the space domain whilst ensuring there is appropriate spectrum available for all users.
Ofcom last set out a strategy for spectrum work in the space sector back in 2017, but recent developments and the rapid expansion of the sector, with the likes OneWeb and SpaceX deploying large numbers of new non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellites has prompted the regulator to release a new policy document.
The purpose of this strategy is to:
- identify key trends in the sector affecting spectrum use
- identify the broad focus areas and specific activities in those areas over the next 2 – 4 years
- identify cross-cutting activities to take account of our new spectrum management strategy
- set out our ongoing activities that support delivery of the strategy
- identify further activities to address NGSO satellite communication systems
The consultation closes on 24 May and Ofcom aims to publish its final strategy later in the year.
While Ofcom recognises the critical role of satellite in broadcasting or in emergency and disaster relief communications, the regulator prioritises three work areas: communications, earth observation & navigation and access to space.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/ofcom-launches-new-space-spectrum-startegy.html
Latest News from
techUK
Seizing the opportunity for tech led growth in 202221/03/2022 16:25:00
techUK's recommendations for how the UK can leverage it's digital and tech sector to drive wider economic growth.
techUK will join UK-US Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland18/03/2022 16:25:00
On 16 March, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan announced joint UK-U.S.
New techUK Social Care Working Group Chair and Vice-Chair announced18/03/2022 11:25:00
Following recent elections, we are pleased to announce that the new Chair and Vice-Chair of techUK’s Social Care Working Group have been confirmed.
Online Safety Bill introduced in Parliament17/03/2022 16:25:00
The Online Safety Bill has been introduced in Parliament today.
Guest Blog: Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Decommissions Bleeps, Unifies Clinical Communication Amidst Pandemic17/03/2022 14:38:00
“Vocera technology sped up communication and coordination during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis”.
The 2022 Future Unicorn Award winner Circulor17/03/2022 11:25:00
Find out more about techUK member and winner of DIGITALEUROPE's Future Unircorn Award 2022.
techUK position paper – Governance for an AI future15/03/2022 16:25:00
In collaboration with our members, techUK has summarised four top priorities for a successful AI governance regime in the UK.
CMA publishes new advice on sustainable consumer and competition law15/03/2022 11:25:00
New advice published 14 March outlines the need for consumer and competition law to be environmentally reoriented.