techUK
|Printable version
Ofcom launches three new spectrum consultations
The UK regulator Ofcom - responsible for managing the UK’s radio spectrum - has published three new spectrum consultations: a review of its shared licence scheme, a further consultation on mmWave spectrum and a consultation on the future use of 2100 MHz frequencies.
Have your say! If you’re interest in contributing to techUK’s response to any of these consultation, please contact Manuel R. Marti (manuel.rascado-marti@techuk.org) or Sophie James (Sophie.james@techuk.org)
Evolution of the shared access licence framework – deadline 16 May
Ofcom is seeking views on the future of the shared access licence scheme. The scope of the Call for Inputs is broad as it considers the evolving technology developments user demand and how these will shape the future of these licences.
The framework was first introduced in 2019 and it enabled shared spectrum access in 1800 MHz; 2300 MHz, 3.8-4.2 GHz and lower 26 GHz band, in attempt to promote innovation by providing localised access to spectrum under a simple, low-cost framework.
As of yesterday, Ofcom issued over 1600 licences across all four bands. It now wants to find out about users’ experiences of the Shared Access Licence framework, consider evolving user demands and review how its approach can continue to meet the needs of current licensees as well as future users.
Enabling mmWave spectrum for new uses – deadline 22 May
Ofcom has decided to make over 6 GHz mmWave frequencies across 26 GHz & 40 GHz band for mobile technology, including 5G.
Under the proposed approach, Ofcom will introduce a licensing regime consisting of a combination of citywide and local licences available. Ofcom is now consulting on proposals for the design of the auction for citywide licences, the licence conditions for citywide and local mmWave licences, and how it will coordinate users of this spectrum.
Exploring future use of the unpaired 2100 MHz spectrum – deadline 25 May
Ofcom has opened a consultation on the possible future use of unpaired 2100 MHz band.
The 1900—1920 MHz range is a small portion of the wider 2.1 GHz licences initially assigned to mobile operators (EE, Three and VMO2) in 2000 for 3G services.
Ofcom says they are not using this unpaired portion of spectrum and EE's intentions for potential use of its 4G licence for the ESN Gateway 'may not be optimal because there may be other higher value users of the spectrum'. Therefore, it is currently exploring how to maximise the use of these frequencies.
Ofcom's provisional view is that there is potential for the spectrum to be used by emergency services, railways and /or the utilities sector.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/ofcom-launches-three-new-spectrum-consultations.html
Latest News from
techUK
Get involved in techUK’s Local Public Services Innovation Week12/04/2023 13:25:00
Call for guest blogs from members and stakeholders on #LPSInnovation, looking at how digital innovations can transform local public service outcomes.
The UK Wireless Infrastructure Strategy12/04/2023 12:25:00
Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, has after much anticipation, announced a package of measures to use wireless infrastructure to “unlock growth, innovation and potential” across the country. The measures include a landmark ambition for all populated areas of the UK to be covered by ‘standalone’ 5G by 2030, and a £8m funding boost for connecting the remotest parts of the UK with satellite broadband.
The UK's new strategic vision for spectrum policy12/04/2023 11:25:00
Accompanying the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has published a new Spectrum Statement, setting out its strategic vision and principles for spectrum policy in the UK.
Transforming Trade in the 4th Industrial Revolution - UK Leadership, Technology and Common Law | #techUKDigitalTrade06/04/2023 14:25:00
The Electronic Trade Documents Bill is one of the most important Bills you’ve never heard of. It has a simple purpose – to allow the digitisation of trade documents – but more than this it is a hugely significant technology bill.
Government publishes next steps on People at the Heart of Care white paper - what does it mean for tech?06/04/2023 11:25:00
Following the publication of the People at the Heart of Care white paper [December 2021] the Government has now set out plans to further digitise the social care sector and support the workforce, including detail on the allocation of previously announced funding.
Unlocking the value of data by supporting international data ecosystems | #techUKDigitalTrade05/04/2023 14:25:00
The same data can be used in many ways by different organisations to unlock new forms of social, economic and commercial value. But what are the barriers to doing so? And how do we overcome them on an international level?; #techUKDigitalTrade
Navigating the changing data localization landscape | #techUKDigitalTrade05/04/2023 13:25:00
At Cloudflare, we believe that deploying effective cybersecurity measures is the best way to protect the privacy of personal information and can be more effective than making sure that information stays within a particular jurisdiction. Yet, we hear from customers in Europe, India, Australia, Japan, and many other regions that, as part of their privacy programs, they need solutions to localise data in order to meet their regulatory obligations; #techUKDigitalTrade
Hewitt Review on the oversight and governance of ICSs published05/04/2023 11:05:00
Following the Chancellor’s announcement in the Autumn statement, the Hewitt Review has now been published [4th April 2023], and considers how the oversight and governance of Integrated Care Systems (ICS) can best enable success while balancing autonomy and accountability. Patricia Hewitt is a former Secretary of State for Health, as well as Chair of the Norfolk and Waveney NHS ICB and Deputy Chair of its integrated care partnership.