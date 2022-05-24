Ofcom named a top employer for women

Ofcom has been recognised by Business in the Community as a top employer for women once again.

The annual Times Top 50 list, selected by a panel of gender equality experts, celebrates UK employers who have prioritised gender equality in the workplace. This is the seventh time Ofcom has featured on this prestigious list and is something we’re extremely proud of.

But this couldn’t have been achieved without the dedication of our colleagues, including our colleague networks, which make sure the diverse people of Ofcom are represented at all levels and helps the organisation to make decisions from an intersectional perspective, acting in everyone’s best interests.

The Ofcom Women’s Network makes sure women have a voice and aims to serve the needs of all women in Ofcom, whether they’re transgender, cisgender, non-binary or genderqueer. It also helps to provide a safe space to discuss issues affecting women and gender-non-conforming people who work here.

Another colleague-led network, the Parents and Carers Network, supports colleagues with childcare or any other type of caring responsibilities, to help make sure that everyone can have successful and fulfilling careers at Ofcom.

What does achieving gender equality mean at Ofcom?

It means that colleagues of all genders feel supported in their well-being and career development and that they feel empowered to achieve their full potential.

It also means inspiring all colleagues to promote gender equality at Ofcom, and to challenge behaviours contrary to this aim.

How have we been working towards this?

From family-friendly policies including generous parental leave and fertility treatment support, to free sanitary products in our office loos, flexible working for all, and support for those who have caring responsibilities, gender equality is baked into our policies and colleague benefits.

We also actively encourage Ofcom colleagues to take advantage of the extensive career development, leadership courses for women and mentoring opportunities on offer.

We’re delighted to make the Times Top 50 list. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional work of people across the organisation. I’d like to thank all our colleagues for their commitment to making Ofcom a great place for women to work – including our colleague networks, which play a vital role in this. Kerri-Ann O’Neill, Ofcom’s Director of People & Transformation

