Ofcom named among Times Top 50 employers for Gender Equality

We’ve been listed as one of the Times Top 50 Employers for gender equality for the fifth year in a row.

The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality is the UK’s most high profile and well-established listing of employers taking action to create workplaces where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive.

Five years of recognition as a career destination for women

Our inclusion in the Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality list for the fifth time since 2020 is a strong acknowledgement of our work to create an inclusive culture.

Our 2021-26 diversity and inclusion strategy sets out the steps we’re taking to achieve this, including our commitment to gender balance within senior roles.

Jessica Hill, People, Culture and Workplace Director yesterday said:

"We’re thrilled to be recognised once again as a top-ranking employer for gender equality. While there’s always more to do, this milestone reminds us of the importance of creating a place to work where everyone can thrive.”

Melissa Tatton, Chief Operating Officer and Ofcom Women’s Network Champion, yesterday said: