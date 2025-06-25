Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom named among Times Top 50 employers for Gender Equality
We’ve been listed as one of the Times Top 50 Employers for gender equality for the fifth year in a row.
The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality is the UK’s most high profile and well-established listing of employers taking action to create workplaces where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive.
Five years of recognition as a career destination for women
Our inclusion in the Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality list for the fifth time since 2020 is a strong acknowledgement of our work to create an inclusive culture.
Our 2021-26 diversity and inclusion strategy sets out the steps we’re taking to achieve this, including our commitment to gender balance within senior roles.
Jessica Hill, People, Culture and Workplace Director yesterday said:
"We’re thrilled to be recognised once again as a top-ranking employer for gender equality. While there’s always more to do, this milestone reminds us of the importance of creating a place to work where everyone can thrive.”
Melissa Tatton, Chief Operating Officer and Ofcom Women’s Network Champion, yesterday said:
“Being named a top-ranking employer for gender equality again is an incredible achievement. It’s a reflection of the dedication of our teams in creating a workplace that values inclusivity. Now in the fifth year of our current diversity and inclusion strategy, we remain committed to building an equitable Ofcom.”
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/about-ofcom/diversity-and-equality/ofcom-named-among-times-top-50-employers-for-gender-equality
Latest News from
Ofcom
Driving change together: Celebrating two years of the Women in Tech pledge24/06/2025 10:15:00
Yesterday (23 June 2025) marked two years since Ofcom and some of the UK’s largest telecoms and technology organisations signed a pledge to attract, retain and promote women in tech-based roles.
The Manosphere unmasked16/06/2025 10:20:00
With growing concern over the potential for online communities to promote misogyny, new research, commissioned by Ofcom, explores how men come to engage with the manosphere, the role it plays in their lives, and how it shapes their views and behaviour
Enforcing the Online Safety Act: Ofcom opens nine new investigations11/06/2025 10:25:00
Ofcom yesterday launched investigations into whether seven file-sharing services, 4chan and porn provider First Time Videos have failed to comply with their duties under the UK’s Online Safety Act.
Supporting and harnessing AI innovation safely09/06/2025 11:10:00
Ofcom has set out how we are supporting the safe innovation and use of artificial intelligence across the sectors we regulate, and in streamlining the way we work.
Emergency video relay service for deaf British Sign Language users saving lives02/06/2025 10:25:00
A new Ofcom study has found a video relay service that connects deaf British Sign Language (BSL) users to the emergency services is successfully saving lives.
Help for telecoms customers suffering abuse, harassment or violence30/05/2025 09:10:00
If you, or someone you know, are suffering domestic abuse, harassment or violence, it’s important to think about the security and accessibility of your telecoms services and the costs relating to them.
Barriers to identifying mis and disinformation27/05/2025 15:15:15
People face a range of barriers and challenges in identifying mis and dis information online, according to a new report by Verian, commissioned by Ofcom.
Ofcom investigates Royal Mail’s 2024/25 delivery performance26/05/2025 10:20:00
Ofcom has opened an investigation into Royal Mail’s compliance with its regulatory obligations for 2024/25, following the company’s publication of its annual delivery performance results this afternoon
Telecoms companies up their game on complaint handling, but more to do to keep customers satisfied23/05/2025 10:10:00
New Ofcom research compares how the UK’s broadband, mobile and landline customers rate their providers for customer service – including call waiting times, complaint handling and overall satisfaction