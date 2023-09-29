Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom opens investigation into GB News under our rules on offence
Ofcom has launched an investigation into Tuesday’s episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News under our rules on offence.
We have received around 7,300 complaints about the programme which aired on GB News on Tuesday 26 September.
We are investigating under Rule 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code which states that in applying generally accepted standards broadcasters must ensure that material which may cause offence is justified by the context.
Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom Chief Executive:
"Over the last few days there has been speculation and commentary about our role as the independent broadcast regulator. These are important issues and I wanted to be clear about our rules.
“Parliament sets objectives on how the broadcast sector should be regulated. We set and enforce rules to achieve these objectives.
“Contrary to some claims, these rules remain unchanged.
“They are designed to protect audiences from offensive and harmful material, and to uphold the integrity of broadcast news and current affairs programming, while always ensuring that freedom of expression is front and centre in every decision we take. This is highly valued by audiences and central to our democracy.
“The decisions we take, always based on facts and evidence once a programme has aired , are vital if we are to protect our vibrant media landscape. We continue to apply and enforce these rules without fear or favour.”
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/ofcom-opens-investigation-into-gb-news-under-our-rules-on-offence
Latest News from
Ofcom
£40k fine for TV channel that broadcast antisemitic content27/09/2023 13:05:00
Ofcom yesterday imposed a £40,000 financial penalty on Islam Channel Ltd for serious and repeated breaches of our broadcasting rules.
Update on Ofcom investigations into broadcaster campaigns26/09/2023 12:15:00
In July we opened investigations into GB News and Greatest Hits Radio for their respective ‘Don’t Kill Cash’ and ‘Face the Family’ campaigns.
Ofcom welcomes the Online Safety Bill passing final stage in parliament20/09/2023 15:15:00
The Online Safety Bill has now passed all its parliamentary stages and will soon achieve Royal Assent, meaning it will then become law. At that point, Ofcom will formally take on our role as the regulator for online safety.
Ofcom finds GB News in breach of due impartiality rules18/09/2023 15:15:15
An Ofcom investigation has today concluded that an episode of Saturday Morning with Esther and Phil, which aired on GB News on 11 March 2023, breached due impartiality rules.
International regulators come together to discuss online safety on a global scale13/09/2023 14:15:00
This week Ofcom hosted the first annual meeting of the Global Online Safety Regulators Network (GOSRN), which brings together regulators from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Pacific to discuss solutions to global online safety challenges.
Faster full-fibre broadband now available to over half of UK homes08/09/2023 09:20:00
Our latest Connected Nations report shines a light on mobile coverage and broadband availability across the UK – revealing full-fibre broadband is now on offer to the majority of UK homes.
Ofcom to produce potential options for the future of the universal postal service05/09/2023 15:15:15
Ofcom is laying the groundwork for providing advice on how the universal postal service might need to evolve to better reflect the changing needs of postal users.
Learning the lessons from Ofcom’s recent competition law decision on information exchange05/09/2023 10:15:00
Earlier this year we published Ofcom’s final decision in a competition case, which resulted in us fining Sepura £1.5m for breaching competition law.
TV clips on social media – what they mean for broadcast complaints24/08/2023 10:20:00
Social media is changing how we see and engage with TV content. It’s increasingly common to see clips from TV shows popping up on our timelines and feeds, allowing us to get a glimpse of a programme, even if we didn’t watch it in full at the time it was broadcast.