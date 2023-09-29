Ofcom opens investigation into GB News under our rules on offence

"Over the last few days there has been speculation and commentary about our role as the independent broadcast regulator. These are important issues and I wanted to be clear about our rules.

“Parliament sets objectives on how the broadcast sector should be regulated. We set and enforce rules to achieve these objectives.

“Contrary to some claims, these rules remain unchanged.

“They are designed to protect audiences from offensive and harmful material, and to uphold the integrity of broadcast news and current affairs programming, while always ensuring that freedom of expression is front and centre in every decision we take. This is highly valued by audiences and central to our democracy.

“The decisions we take, always based on facts and evidence once a programme has aired , are vital if we are to protect our vibrant media landscape. We continue to apply and enforce these rules without fear or favour.”