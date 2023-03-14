Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom paves the way for improved 5G and innovative new wireless services
Ofcom yesterday confirmed that it will make millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum across the 26 GHz and 40 GHz bands available for new mobile technology, including 5G services.
This could deliver significant benefits by enabling large wireless data capacity and speeds. It can be used to improve mobile services and deliver innovative new services across the UK.
It will be particularly beneficial in locations and venues with a lot of mobile users, such as train stations, football stadiums and concerts, where demands on current networks mean mobile data speeds can be sluggish.
As well as mobile services, mmWave spectrum could, in future, also support innovative wireless applications requiring large amounts of data, very high speeds, or both. Early indications suggest this could include applications such as virtual reality, factory automation, and intelligent transport systems such as driverless cars.
We expect that new uses of mmWave spectrum will be mostly concentrated in areas with high levels of data traffic such as towns and cities. Ofcom will award citywide licences to use mmWave spectrum by auction and assign licenses for more localised licences on a first come, first served basis, using our Shared Access licensing framework.
We are now consulting on proposals for the design of the auction for citywide licences, the licence conditions for citywide and local mmWave licences, and how we will coordinate users of this spectrum.
We are inviting responses to the consultation by 22 May 2023.
For more information on mmWave spectrum and the benefits it could bring, take a look at our guide.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/paving-way-for-improved-5g-and-new-wireless-services
Latest News from
Ofcom
Tackling consumer confusion about broadband technology08/03/2023 14:10:00
Broadband customers could get clearer and more consistent information about their service when signing up to a new deal, under proposals announced by Ofcom today.
Ofcom finds the Mark Steyn programme on GB News in breach of broadcasting rules06/03/2023 13:15:00
Ofcom has today found the Mark Steyn programme, which aired on GB News on 21 April 2022, in breach of our broadcasting rules.
F-bombs, full frontal and freedom of expression – lifting the lid on how Ofcom handles TV complaints28/02/2023 16:25:00
In the latest episode of Ofcom’s podcast Life Online, we delve into our role as the broadcast regulator.
Ofcom’s rules on politicians on TV and radio27/02/2023 11:20:00
We’ve recently been asked questions about the rules around politicians presenting, and appearing on, TV programmes.
Full fibre to reach half of homes, as competition drives better broadband20/02/2023 10:05:00
Full-fibre internet will reach half of UK homes next month, Ofcom has announced, as construction of the country’s new broadband backbone continues
LGBT+ History Month: 18 watershed moments on British TV and radio15/02/2023 14:05:00
February is LGBT+ History Month, and as the broadcasting regulator, we’re looking back at how the art of TV and radio has lent itself to stories, portrayals and activism of LGBTQ+ people in the UK, marking landmark moments over the last few decades.
Ofcom colleague wins Apprentice of the Year award13/02/2023 13:05:00
As National Apprenticeship Week 2023 draws to a close, we’re recognising the achievements of one of Ofcom’s own apprentices - who became an award winner this week.