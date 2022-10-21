Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom proposes new net neutrality guidance
Ofcom has today proposed to revise its guidance on how the ‘net neutrality’ rules should apply in the UK. This follows the announcement of our new programme of work to ensure that digital communications markets are working well for people and businesses in the UK.
Ofcom is responsible for monitoring and ensuring compliance with the net neutrality rules and providing guidance on how broadband and mobile providers should follow them. The rules themselves are set out in legislation, and any changes to the law would be a matter for Government and Parliament.
The principle of net neutrality is that internet users – not their broadband or mobile provider – have control over what they do online. Net neutrality has played a critical role in allowing people to access the content and services they want, and content and app owners to reach customers online.
Since the current rules were put in place in 2016, there have been significant developments in the online world – including a surge in demand for capacity, the emergence of several large content providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, and evolving technology including the rollout of 5G. So Ofcom has carried out this review to ensure net neutrality continues to serve everyone’s interests.
We want to make sure that net neutrality continues to support innovation, investment and growth, by content providers as well as broadband and mobile companies. Getting this balance right will improve consumers’ experiences online, including through innovative new services and increased choice.
Selina Chadha, Ofcom’s Director of Connectivity, said:
“The net neutrality rules constrain the activities of broadband providers, and could be restricting their ability to develop new services and manage their networks. We want to make sure they can also innovate, alongside those developing new content and services, and protect their networks when traffic levels might push them to their limits. We believe consumers will benefit from this.”
While net neutrality remains important to support consumer choice, we propose more clarity in our guidance so that broadband and mobile providers can:
- offer premium quality retail broadband or mobile packages; for example, ones with low latency (to send data and receive a response very quickly);
- develop new ‘specialised services’, which could include supporting applications like virtual reality and driverless cars;
- use ‘traffic management’ measures to avoid congestion over their networks at peak times; and
- offer ‘zero-rating’ packages in many circumstances – which means not charging users for accessing certain services, for example online public health advice provided by the NHS.
We also propose guidance on broadband providers prioritising and zero-rating access to emergency services, offering parental controls, and managing internet traffic on aeroplanes and trains.
We set out our views on the possibility of allowing broadband providers to charge content providers for carrying traffic. We have not yet seen sufficient evidence that this is needed, although this would be a matter for Government and Parliament.
We invite responses by 13 January 2023 and, subject to feedback, expect to publish our decision and revised guidance in autumn 2023.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/ofcom-proposes-new-net-neutrality-guidance
Latest News from
Ofcom
How we’re keeping people safe from harmful video content online21/10/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom has a responsibility to make sure video-sharing platforms (VSPs) protect the people who use them from harmful content, and we have previously announced guidance on how they should do this.
UK adult sites not doing enough to protect children20/10/2022 10:33:00
Smaller adult video-sharing sites based in the UK do not have sufficiently robust access control measures in place to stop children accessing pornography, Ofcom has found in a new report published today.
Ofcom reveals most complained-about telecoms and pay-TV providers19/10/2022 11:05:00
Yesterday we published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s major home phone, mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers during the three months from April to June.
Are you a ‘loudcaster’? The UK’s headphone-free listening habits revealed17/10/2022 10:15:00
Almost half of people now loudcast from their phone in public – but eight in ten find it annoying.
Tech firms work hard to understand user behaviour – so do we14/10/2022 10:05:00
Find out why Ofcom is using cutting-edge behavioural insights research to strengthen our decision-making.
Ofcom expects tech firms to learn from Buffalo attack13/10/2022 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday published a report examining how online platforms responded to the attack carried out in Buffalo, New York on 14 May 2022.
A third of children have false social media age of 18+12/10/2022 11:05:00
New research sheds light on risks of harm to children online
How old is your child online? The risks of children using false ages on social media12/10/2022 10:05:00
Children are increasingly living their lives, and socialising, online. Our latest research shows that most (77%) social media users aged between eight and 17 have their own account or profile on at least one of the large social media platforms.