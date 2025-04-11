Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom proposes to give green light to three new BBC DAB+ stations, but not Radio 2 spin-off or expanded Radio 5 Sports Extra
Ofcom yesterday published the provisional conclusions of its assessments of the BBC’s plans to launch four new DAB+ stations and extend the hours of Radio 5 Sports Extra.
The BBC’s proposals
In November 2024, the BBC published proposals to launch four new DAB+ stations: Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1 Anthems, a Radio 2 extension, and Radio 3 Unwind. The Corporation also published proposals to extend the broadcasting hours of Radio 5 Sports Extra to a service broadcasting daily from 9am-7pm.
In line with the process set out in the BBC Charter and Agreement, the BBC and then Ofcom are required to consider the effects on competition of ‘material’ changes to its TV, radio and online public services.
We agreed with the BBC that its proposals were ‘material’, and as they raised several contentious issues, decided to carry out full Competition Assessments. These assessments ultimately look at whether the public value of the proposals justify the likely impact on fair and effective competition.
Our provisional conclusions
For the BBC’s planned Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1 Anthems and Radio 3 Unwind stations, we found these stations would have a limited impact on fair and effective competition, which would be justified by the public value of the proposals. Therefore, we provisionally conclude that the BBC could proceed with its plans for these stations.
The Corporation also proposed a BBC Radio 2 extension, which would focus on music and archive content from the 50s, 60s and 70s. We found that this station would offer some public value, but would likely have an impact on commercial operators, of particular significance on the independent Boom Radio.
The new Radio 2 extension could also deter entry and reduce investment incentives for commercial radio operators more generally, especially for independent radio stations and those that intend to serve audiences that the BBC has moved away from.
We think that this would create a significant adverse impact on fair and effective competition which would not be justified by the public value of the proposal, and we provisionally conclude that the BBC may not carry out the change.
Separately, the BBC plans to extend the broadcasting hours of Radio 5 Sports Extra. We found that there could be some public value in showing the BBC’s sports content to a wider audience, but that the BBC had not presented sufficient evidence that the changes would especially appeal to its target younger and working-class audiences, nor had it committed to give significant exposure to sports that currently receive less radio coverage.
The station’s expansion could also have a significant impact on commercial sports radio, specifically the talkSPORT Network. We therefore provisionally conclude that this would create a significant adverse impact on fair and effective competition which would not be justified by the public value of the proposal, and that the BBC may not proceed with its plans in this area.
Next steps
We welcome feedback on our provisional conclusions by 14 May 2025, and will issue our final decisions by 4 July 2025.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/bbc/ofcom-proposes-to-give-green-light-to-three-new-bbc-dab-stations-but-not-radio-2-spin-off-or-expanded-radio-5-sports-extra/
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom investigates online suicide forum10/04/2025 15:25:00
Ofcom yesterday launched an investigation into whether the provider of an online suicide forum has failed to comply with its duties under the UK’s Online Safety Act.
Protecting people in the UK from illegal online content – regardless of its origin07/04/2025 10:15:00
The Online Safety Act introduces new rules for providers of online user-to-user, search and pornography services, to help keep people in the UK safe from content which is illegal in the UK, and to protect children from the most harmful content such as pornography, suicide and self-harm material.
Porn sites start rolling out age assurance03/04/2025 16:15:00
Providers of online pornography are implementing highly effective age assurance across thousands of sites, in response to Ofcom’s enforcement programme in this area.
Ofcom sets out 2025/26 Plan of Work and longer-term blueprint to support economic growth28/03/2025 16:20:00
Ofcom has today published its plan of work for 2025/26 alongside a blueprint for how we will deliver against our mission to make communications work for everyone over the next three years.
Ofcom fines provider of OnlyFans £1.05 million28/03/2025 10:25:00
Ofcom has fined the provider of OnlyFans, Fenix International Limited, £1.05 million for failing to accurately respond to formal requests for information about its age assurance measures on the platform.
Standard smartphones to receive signal from space25/03/2025 13:15:00
People in the UK could soon be able to make satellite calls from their everyday smartphones, under proposals announced by Ofcom today.
Ofcom propels full fibre rollout revolution into final phase20/03/2025 16:05:00
Full-fibre broadband is on course to become available to almost the entire country by 2027, Ofcom has announced, as the regulator sets out how it plans to continue to drive industry momentum for the final phase of the rollout
Enforcing the Online Safety Act: Platforms must start tackling illegal material from today18/03/2025 10:15:00
As of yesterday, online platforms must start putting in place measures to protect people in the UK from criminal activity, while Ofcom has launched its latest enforcement programme to assess industry compliance.