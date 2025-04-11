Ofcom proposes to give green light to three new BBC DAB+ stations, but not Radio 2 spin-off or expanded Radio 5 Sports Extra

Ofcom yesterday published the provisional conclusions of its assessments of the BBC’s plans to launch four new DAB+ stations and extend the hours of Radio 5 Sports Extra.

The BBC’s proposals

In November 2024, the BBC published proposals to launch four new DAB+ stations: Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1 Anthems, a Radio 2 extension, and Radio 3 Unwind. The Corporation also published proposals to extend the broadcasting hours of Radio 5 Sports Extra to a service broadcasting daily from 9am-7pm.

In line with the process set out in the BBC Charter and Agreement, the BBC and then Ofcom are required to consider the effects on competition of ‘material’ changes to its TV, radio and online public services.

We agreed with the BBC that its proposals were ‘material’, and as they raised several contentious issues, decided to carry out full Competition Assessments. These assessments ultimately look at whether the public value of the proposals justify the likely impact on fair and effective competition.

Our provisional conclusions

For the BBC’s planned Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1 Anthems and Radio 3 Unwind stations, we found these stations would have a limited impact on fair and effective competition, which would be justified by the public value of the proposals. Therefore, we provisionally conclude that the BBC could proceed with its plans for these stations.

The Corporation also proposed a BBC Radio 2 extension, which would focus on music and archive content from the 50s, 60s and 70s. We found that this station would offer some public value, but would likely have an impact on commercial operators, of particular significance on the independent Boom Radio.

The new Radio 2 extension could also deter entry and reduce investment incentives for commercial radio operators more generally, especially for independent radio stations and those that intend to serve audiences that the BBC has moved away from.

We think that this would create a significant adverse impact on fair and effective competition which would not be justified by the public value of the proposal, and we provisionally conclude that the BBC may not carry out the change.

Separately, the BBC plans to extend the broadcasting hours of Radio 5 Sports Extra. We found that there could be some public value in showing the BBC’s sports content to a wider audience, but that the BBC had not presented sufficient evidence that the changes would especially appeal to its target younger and working-class audiences, nor had it committed to give significant exposure to sports that currently receive less radio coverage.

The station’s expansion could also have a significant impact on commercial sports radio, specifically the talkSPORT Network. We therefore provisionally conclude that this would create a significant adverse impact on fair and effective competition which would not be justified by the public value of the proposal, and that the BBC may not proceed with its plans in this area.

Next steps

We welcome feedback on our provisional conclusions by 14 May 2025, and will issue our final decisions by 4 July 2025.