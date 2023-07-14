Ofcom
Ofcom publishes Annual Report and Accounts for 2022/23
We have published our Annual Report and Accounts covering the period from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.
The report sets out our performance against our plan of work for the past financial year, capturing the progress we have made in our work across major projects and ongoing regulatory responsibilities.
As well as this performance report, the Annual Report and Accounts also includes our accountability report, financial statements and Section 400 Accounts, with details of receipts from licence fee payments and financial penalties over the course of the financial year.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/ofcom-publishes-annual-report-and-accounts-for-202223
