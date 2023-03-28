Ofcom publishes its Plan of Work for 2023/24

Ofcom has today published its Plan of Work for 2023/24, outlining our areas of work for the next financial year.

As Ofcom enters its twentieth year, our mission to make communications work for everyone - across telecoms, broadcasting, post, spectrum and online services - has never been more important.

The sectors under Ofcom’s watch connect, inform and entertain people across the country every day. They also contribute more than £70bn to the UK economy each year.

So, we need to make sure these markets are working as they should, especially at a time when people are struggling with bills and needing good, affordable deals. That also means responding to changes in the market – shifting costs, new technologies, changing consumer behaviour and evolving risks.

Already, we have taken on new duties for video-sharing platforms and telecoms security, and the forthcoming Online Safety Bill will give us an important new task and tools for creating a safer life online.

As we take on these new duties, today’s Plan of Work sets out our priorities for the year ahead, and explains how we will deliver this work over the course of 2023-24. They are:

Internet we can rely on – ensuring fast, reliable connections and services for everyone, everywhere, at an affordable price.

ensuring fast, reliable connections and services for everyone, everywhere, at an affordable price. Media we trust and value – supporting public service media to deliver high-quality UK-produced content and trusted news, while ensuring audiences are protected and freedom of expression is safeguarded.

supporting public service media to deliver high-quality UK-produced content and trusted news, while ensuring audiences are protected and freedom of expression is safeguarded. We live a safer life online – begin implementing the new online safety regime once the Bill becomes law, and continuing our regulation of video-sharing platforms.

begin implementing the new online safety regime once the Bill becomes law, and continuing our regulation of video-sharing platforms. Enabling wireless services in the wider economy – ensuring efficient use of spectrum and supporting growth across the economy.

In addition, we will also continue our work maintaining a well-functioning postal market – including through enhanced monitoring of Royal Mail’s performance and a review of the safeguard cap on second-class stamps.