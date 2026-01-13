Ofcom publishes statement and launches further consultation on 6 GHz spectrum sharing

Ofcom has issued a statement outlining decisions for authorising Wi-Fi and mobile services in the Upper 6 GHz band. The statement confirms Ofcom’s decision to for a prioritised band split at the 6585 MHz. Wi-Fi services will have priority on the 160 MHz bottom part of the band (6425-6585 MHz), whereas mobile services will have priority use of the upper 540 MHz (6585-7125 MHz).

In May 2024, Ofcom published its vision for the Upper 6 GHz band, emphasising the goal of enabling spectrum sharing between mobile and Wi-Fi to unlock the maximum benefits for all users. Working with international partners to promote harmonised standards, Ofcom proposes the phased approach intended to maximise benefits for citizens and consumers, allowing Wi-Fi to seed the market with devices capable of using the Upper 6 GHz band and providing greater certainty for both services.

techUK has offered responses to all consultations around this topic in recent years.

Key Proposals at a Glance

Following stakeholder comments, Ofcom proposes to implement prioritised spectrum sharing in the Upper 6 GHz band:

Wi-Fi Priority: The lower 160 MHz (6425–6585 MHz) would be designated for Wi-Fi on the same basis as the Lower 6 GHz band. This includes indoor and very low-power Wi-Fi, as well as outdoor and higher-power Wi-Fi under AFC control.

Mobile Priority: The upper 540 MHz (6585–7125 MHz) would be prioritised for mobile services. Ofcom proposes early access for Wi-Fi in this portion, but only under AFC control, ensuring Wi-Fi can vacate channels where mobile deploys later.

In the statement, Ofcom confirms its decision to authorise higher-power Wi-Fi in the Lower 6 GHz band (5925–6425 MHz), available both indoors and outdoors under licence exemption. This access will only be permitted for Wi-Fi devices operating under the control of an AFC system, which will determine availability based on location—similar to systems already in use in the US and Canada. This approach aims to support enhanced coverage for large venues and enterprise environments.

Ofcom also proposes to extend higher-power Wi-Fi with AFC control across the full Upper 6 GHz band (6425–7125 MHz). Within this band, 540 MHz will be designated as mobile priority, requiring Wi-Fi to give way in channels and locations where mobile services are deployed. AFC systems will enable this prioritisation by dynamically restricting Wi-Fi access where necessary.

To accelerate industry readiness, Ofcom will authorise Wi-Fi client devices across the entire Upper 6 GHz band on a licence-exempt basis, provided they connect to an access point.

For mobile services, Ofcom plans a sub-national licensing approach, focusing on high-density areas where Upper 6 GHz deployment is most likely. Ofcom will consult separately in spring 2026 on defining these areas and on authorisation options for mobile use outside them.

Next Steps and Industry Input

Ofcom now seeks feedback on its proposal to implement a prioritised band split in the Upper 6 GHz range, allocating 160 MHz for Wi-Fi as soon as possible. The consultation invites views on authorising Wi-Fi in the Wi-Fi-priority portion under the same technical conditions as the Lower 6 GHz band, including low-power indoor use, very low-power portable connections, and higher-power Wi-Fi under AFC control. It also asks for input on allowing Wi-Fi devices early access to the mobile-priority portion under AFC control, following the same terms as AFC use in the Lower 6 GHz band.

Ofcom wants to attract comments on its approach to protecting existing services in both the Wi-Fi-priority and mobile-priority portions of the Upper 6 GHz band. Stakeholders are encouraged to comment on these protection measures and, where relevant, provide feedback on protection criteria specified in the AFC database through the separate AFC Framework Consultation.

Additionally, Ofcom is also consulting on the process and conditions required to enable an Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) system across the 6 GHz band (5925–7125 MHz), as well as the technical framework for Standard Power Wi-Fi deployments under AFC control. Please find the AFC framework consultation here.

These proposals are aligned with international frameworks to minimise administrative burden. The consultation also covers draft notices and regulations necessary to register AFC providers and enable licence-exempt use of associated Wi-Fi devices.

Please contact our team if you have any questions or comments.