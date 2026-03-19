Ofcom publishes the final Telecoms Access Review 2026-31, setting out fibre regulation into the next decade

This review sets the course for the regulator’s approach to the fixed market and help promote competition and investment.

Ofcom recently (17 March 2026) published the Telecoms Access Review 2026-31 (TAR), following a large consultation process with industry. This review, taking place every five years, sets the course for the regulator’s approach to the fixed market and help promote competition and investment.

Whilst the previous review set out the main changes for the next decade of investment in gigabit broadband, meaning the latest TAR is not transformational as such, this new review has introduced numerous changes to existing regulations. This is a necessary step following wider industry engagement and in the face of dramatic growth in the deployment of fibre networks across the entirety of the UK. As Ofcom highlights in the cover to the new documents, the competitive framework put in place by the regulator has resulted in nearly eight in 10 homes having access to full-fibre broadband, up from less than a quarter at the start of the review period.

Spanning several documents, there is much to consider across the entirety of the TAR and how it relates to each organisation separately, we have taken the opportunity to share some of the key changes for our members. To note, Ofcom has concluded from the TAR that BT continues to have significant market power (SMP) in a number of markets, and therefore Ofcom has concluded that it remains necessary to impose a regulatory framework to address the competition concerns that arise. Changes to the previous review include:

Maintaining access to Openreach’s infrastructure

Ofcom has decided that Openreach will continue to be required to allow all network operators, with a strict anti-discrimination obligation in place, to deploy and operate their own fibre networks using its infrastructure through its Physical Infrastructure Access (PIA) products. Whilst further considerations such as alternative pricing for rural deployment were considered, the regulations here are broadly consistent with those set out in 2021.

Changes to geographic market definitions

A key area in the TAR, given the impact this will have, Ofcom has confirmed that it will maintain a geographically differentiated approach to wholesale broadband regulation, reflecting varying levels of competition:

Area 2 (86% of premises) - Increasingly competitive markets. Regulation will continue to promote investment while protecting consumers, including flat, inflation-linked price caps on entry-level services (now up to 80 Mbit/s).

Area 3 (14% of premises) - Limited competition. Stronger regulation remains, with cost recovery for Openreach balanced by price protections and continued reliance on public subsidy.

This reflects faster-than-expected build across the fixed market, expanding the footprint of competitive areas.

Wholesale prices

Ofcom’s approach to wholesale pricing continues to reflect a careful balancing act between supporting investment and safeguarding competition.

While Openreach retains flexibility to make its full-fibre products commercially attractive the regulator is maintaining, and in some areas strengthening, oversight of pricing practices that could distort the market. The extension of restrictions on geographic discounts across all charges, alongside longer notice periods for new commercial offers, signals a more proactive stance in monitoring potentially exclusionary behaviour. This is particularly important as network competition matures, with Ofcom seeking to ensure that alternative networks are not foreclosed from access to demand.

At the same time, the framework leaves open the possibility of greater pricing flexibility in future, should competitive conditions strengthen further.

Legacy network migration

The review reinforces the long-standing objective for Ofcom to support the transition from legacy copper networks to fibre infrastructure. Ofcom will retain its current framework for copper retirement for Openreach’s network to provide continuity, while continuing to shift regulatory protections from copper to fibre services over time. This reflects the reality that the UK is now entering the later stages of network upgrade, where managing migration becomes as important as driving build.

Leased lines regulations

Ofcom will continue to tailor its approach to leased lines regulation based on the level of competition in different parts of the UK, reflecting the varying maturity of these markets. These are:

High Network Reach (HNR) area – covering nine percent of UK postcode sectors, emphasis remains on ensuring pricing is fair and reasonable.

Area 2 – covering 54 percent of UK postcode sectors, regulations will require Openreach to provide access to its active leased lines services, and to set flat, inflation-adjusted price caps

Area 3 – this area of little competition, covering 34 percent of UK postcode sectors, will require Openreach to provide dark fibre and to set prices based on its reasonable costs, and also to provide access to its active leased lines services.

What’s next

Given that major regulatory changes and ambitions were made in 2021, we can expect the next review in 2031 to become the forum for further ambitious regulation. The UK is very likely to be in a situation of effective competition by then with deregulation of certain controls being the direction we can assume.

Taken together, these decisions by Ofcom reinforce a stable regulatory framework at a pivotal moment for the UK’s digital infrastructure. With full-fibre rollout entering its final phase, the focus is shifting from accelerating build to ensuring sustainable competition, efficient migration from legacy networks, and continued consumer protection. The challenge for the next review period will be maintaining investor confidence while supporting a more mature and potentially consolidating market.

techUK members who are interested in our work on communications infrastructure deployment and reducing the barriers to fibre rollout in the UK, are very welcome to join the Telecoms Infrastructure Working Group, our main forum for such discussions.