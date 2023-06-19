Ofcom reappoints Marion Sinclair to the board of MG ALBA

Ofcom last week announced the reappointment of Marion Sinclair as the BBC’s nominee to the board of MG ALBA, the body responsible for ensuring the availability of high-quality television programmes in Gaelic to viewers in Scotland.

Ofcom’s recommendation for the reappointment has been agreed by Jenny Gilruth MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills at the Scottish Government. Marion will serve on the Board for a term of four years commencing from 1 June 2023.

Marion Sinclair was first appointed to the MG ALBA Board on 1 June 2019. She has been Chief Executive of Publishing Scotland (a trade and development body and charity) since 2008 and has worked in the book publishing sector for over 35 years.

Marion is also a board member of the Gaelic Books Council (ex-officio) and BookSource, as well as a committee member of the Sabhal Mòr Ostaig Library Advisory Group, and Saltire Society Publisher of the Year panel. Marion is from the Isle of Barra but lives and works in Edinburgh.

Notes to editors

Under the Communications Act 2003, the remit of MG ALBA (the operating name of Seirbheis nam Meadhanan Gàidhlig, or Gaelic Media Service) is to ensure that a wide and diverse range of high-quality television programmes in Gaelic are made available to people in Scotland. As outlined in section 183A(5)(b) of the Broadcasting Act 1990, MG ALBA board members must include a member nominated by Bòrd na Gàidhlig. Further information about appointments to the Board of MG ALBA can be found in the Memorandum of Understanding between the UK Government, Scottish Government, Scottish Parliament and Ofcom.