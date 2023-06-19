Ofcom
Ofcom reappoints Marion Sinclair to the board of MG ALBA
Ofcom last week announced the reappointment of Marion Sinclair as the BBC’s nominee to the board of MG ALBA, the body responsible for ensuring the availability of high-quality television programmes in Gaelic to viewers in Scotland.
Ofcom’s recommendation for the reappointment has been agreed by Jenny Gilruth MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills at the Scottish Government. Marion will serve on the Board for a term of four years commencing from 1 June 2023.
Marion Sinclair was first appointed to the MG ALBA Board on 1 June 2019. She has been Chief Executive of Publishing Scotland (a trade and development body and charity) since 2008 and has worked in the book publishing sector for over 35 years.
Marion is also a board member of the Gaelic Books Council (ex-officio) and BookSource, as well as a committee member of the Sabhal Mòr Ostaig Library Advisory Group, and Saltire Society Publisher of the Year panel. Marion is from the Isle of Barra but lives and works in Edinburgh.
Notes to editors
- Under the Communications Act 2003, the remit of MG ALBA (the operating name of Seirbheis nam Meadhanan Gàidhlig, or Gaelic Media Service) is to ensure that a wide and diverse range of high-quality television programmes in Gaelic are made available to people in Scotland.
- As outlined in section 183A(5)(b) of the Broadcasting Act 1990, MG ALBA board members must include a member nominated by Bòrd na Gàidhlig.
- Further information about appointments to the Board of MG ALBA can be found in the Memorandum of Understanding between the UK Government, Scottish Government, Scottish Parliament and Ofcom.
Ofcom ag ath-shuidheachadh Marion Nic na Ceàrdaich air bòrd MG ALBA
Tha Ofcom an-diugh air ainmeachadh gun deach Marion Nic na Ceàrdaichath-shuidheachadh air bòrd MG ALBA, am buidheann a tha an urra ri bhith a’ dèanamh cinnteach gu bheil cothrom aig daoine ann an Alba air prògraman telebhisein Gàidhlig de dh’àrd-chàileachd.
Chaidh moladh Ofcom airson an ath-shuidheachaidh aontachadh le Jenny Gilruth BPA, Rùnaire a’ Chaibineid airson Foghlam agus Sgilean aig Riaghaltas na h-Alba. Frithealaidh Marion air a’ Bhòrd airson teirm de cheithir bliadhna bho 1 Ògmhios 2023.
Chaidh Marion Nic na Ceàrdaich a suidheachadh an toiseach air Bòrd MG ALBA air 1 Ògmhios 2019. Tha i air a bhith na Ceannard air Foillseachadh Alba (buidheann malairt agus leasachaidh agus carthannas) bho 2008 agus tha i air a bhith ag obair san earrann foillseachaidh leabhraichean airson còrr air 35 bliadhna.
Tha Marion cuideachd na ball de bhòrd Comhairle nan Leabhraichean Gàidhlig (do bhrìgh oifige) agus BookSource, cho math ri bhith na ball de chomataidh Buidheann Comhairleachaidh Leabharlann Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, agus pannal Foillsichear na Bliadhna aig an Saltire Society. Is ann à Barraigh a tha Marion ach tha i a’ fuireach agus ag obair ann an Dùn Èideann.
Fiosrachadh do luchd-deasachaidh
Fo Achd Conaltraidh 2003, is e raon-ùghdarrais MG ALBA (ainm-obrach Seirbheis nam Meadhanan Gàidhlig) a bhith a’ dèanamh cinnteach gu bheil raon farsaing agus eadar-mheasgaichte de phrògraman telebhisean de dh’àrd-chàileachd sa Ghàidhlig air an tairgse do dhaoine ann an Alba.
Mar a chaidh a mhìneachadh ann an earrann 183A(5)(b) de Achd Craolaidh 1990, feumaidh buill bòrd MG ALBA a bhith a’ gabhail a-steach ball a chaidh ainmeachadh leis a’ BhBC.
Gheibhear tuilleadh fiosrachaidh mu shuidheachaidhean air Bòrd MG ALBA sa Mheòrachan Tuigse eadar Riaghaltas na RA, Riaghaltas na h-Alba agus Ofcom.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/ofcom-reappoints-marion-sinclair-to-the-board-of-mg-alba
