Ofcom recognised as a Times Top 50 employer for gender equality
We’ve been listed as one of the Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality for the fourth year in a row, recognising our continued commitment to creating an inclusive workplace culture for all women.
To make the annual list, organisations must demonstrate how they work to foster gender equality in their workplaces, submitting an application and case study showcasing their approach to a range of issues known to impact gender equality at work.
These include family-friendly policies, flexible working, steps to address unequal pay, and more. Applications are then independently assessed and benchmarked by Business in the Community (BITC).
Four years of making the list
Being included on the list is a testament to the work happening across Ofcom to create an inclusive culture, one where colleagues are free to be themselves, are safe from stigma and can thrive and progress.
Our diversity and inclusion strategy for includes a commitment to work towards gender balance within senior roles by 2026. There are a number of steps we’re taking to help achieve this.
We are taking steps to make Ofcom a career destination for women by ensuring our recruitment, career and performance systems are fair.
In the last year we have increased the number of senior women by 15%, to 45%. In addition, 40% of our tech and data roles are made up of women – which is an industry-beating level.
We are strengthening gender diversity in tech roles by building long term partnerships with STEM outreach programmes such as Women in Data, and have pledged to take action to create more career opportunities for women.
We have provided information and support on the cost-of-living crisis and its potential effects on gender equality.
We have enhanced our policies and practices in this area, introducing a domestic abuse support policy and trained domestic abuse allies. We will go further this year by adding a menopause policy and strategy.
We have reduced our median gender pay gap and are working on the actions to reduce this further.
These changes don’t just benefit women as actions for gender equality, they also help create an inclusive and equitable workplace that we all want in Ofcom.
