Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Ofcom report on future of public service media: Comment from CMS Committee Chair Dame Caroline Dinenage MP
Commenting on the Ofcom report on the future of public service media, Chair of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, yesterday said:
“Ofcom’s report today is a welcome recognition that if we wish to protect our public service broadcasters, then we cannot stand still. The Media Act was vital but, as Ofcom warns in its report today, it is unlikely to be enough on its own to secure the future provision of public service media content.
“The role that Public Service Broadcasters play in providing distinctive and socially valuable programmes means it is absolutely in the best interests of audiences that public service media content can be found easily. This means work needs to start on how we ensure prominence on YouTube, at the same time as implementing how it will work on connected TVs and other devices.
“We welcome Ofcom saying it will review the current regulatory framework that was designed for a linear world. The Government and regulators cannot wait for the Media Act to be implemented fully before continuing to shape the regulatory framework fit for the challenges of online media.
“The Government also needs to set out a clear timetable for the decision on TV distribution. An early decision will enable a more inclusive transition and the PSBs to plan their future investment strategies.
“We also welcome the suggestion that there should be future funding for commercially less viable genres such as news and children’s programmes, which PSBs have traditional delivered so well. We look forward to exploring what this could look like, including how to ensure the continued production of original programming, during our inquiry into children’s TV and video content.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/378/culture-media-and-sport-committee/news/208517/ofcom-report-on-future-of-public-service-media-comment-from-cms-committee-chair-dame-caroline-dinenage-mp/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Increasing demands on the system could put future general election result in doubt, MPs find22/07/2025 13:05:00
The 2024 General Election was well run but there are concerns that the ‘fabric may not hold’ if a future election result is close as the system comes under increasing pressure, a new report by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) finds.
Failing water sector left to flounder as piecemeal regulators appear to be missing in action18/07/2025 09:15:00
Major investments desperately needed to prevent pollution from antiquated sewage systems.
Gridlock or Growth? ESNZ Committee sets out measures to end ‘energy planning chaos’ and unlock cleaner, cheaper power across the UK08/07/2025 09:05:00
In a report published yesterday, the House of Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee recommends much clearer guidance to support planners and developers as the Government embarks on what the Committee describes as a “significant departure” from the existing market-based energy infrastructure system.
Govt visa changes lost sight of risk of exploitation of migrant workers, PAC report finds04/07/2025 16:10:00
Response to tackling exploitation slow and ineffective as skilled worker visas inquiry further warns govt doesn’t know whether or not people are leaving UK after visas expire.
Work coach shortage: DWP’s seeming complacency highlighted in PAC Jobcentres report02/07/2025 16:10:00
Report warns Government aim to achieve an employment rate of 80% likely to be very challenging.
BTC report: how the UK can unlock access to Asia-Pacific markets worth £trillions01/07/2025 09:25:00
A quarter of global economic growth will come from the region in the next five years, even excluding China.
Govt has not done enough to ensure compensation for Post Office Horizon victims25/06/2025 16:15:00
PAC’s report on Department for Business and Trade finds efforts to recover COVID bounceback loan fraud have been largely unsuccessful. A separate report on support for priority industries finds lack of clarity on how goals on economic growth and net zero are balanced by Govt.
Tighten Border Security Bill to punish the perpetrators not the victims – JCHR report warns20/06/2025 16:05:00
Following legislative scrutiny, the Joint Committee on Human Rights has called on the Government to make amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.