Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom revokes RT’s broadcast licence
Ofcom has today revoked RT's licence to broadcast in the UK, with immediate effect.
We have done so on the basis that we do not consider RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast licence.
Today’s decision comes amid 29 ongoing investigations by Ofcom into the due impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We consider the volume and potentially serious nature of the issues raised within such a short period to be of great concern – especially given RT’s compliance history, which has seen the channel fined £200,000 for previous due impartiality breaches.
In this context, we launched a separate investigation to determine whether ANO TV Novosti is fit and proper to retain its licence to broadcast.
This investigation has taken account of a number of factors, including RT’s relationship with the Russian Federation. It has recognised that RT is funded by the Russian state, which has recently invaded a neighbouring sovereign country. We also note new laws in Russia which effectively criminalise any independent journalism that departs from the Russian state’s own news narrative, in particular in relation to the invasion of Ukraine. We consider that given these constraints it appears impossible for RT to comply with the due impartiality rules of our Broadcasting Code in the circumstances.
We recognise that RT is currently off air in the UK, as a result of sanctions imposed by the EU since the invasion of Ukraine commenced. We take seriously the importance, in our democratic society, of a broadcaster’s right to freedom of expression and the audience’s right to receive information and ideas without undue interference. We also take seriously the importance of maintaining audiences’ trust and public confidence in the UK’s broadcasting regulatory regime.
Taking all of this into account, as well as our immediate and repeated compliance concerns, we have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Ofcom is therefore revoking RT’s licence to broadcast with immediate effect.
Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom Chief Executive said:
Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country, and the bar for action on broadcasters is rightly set very high. Following an independent regulatory process, we have today found that RT is not fit and proper to hold a licence in the UK. As a result we have revoked RT’s UK broadcasting licence.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/ofcom-revokes-rt-broadcast-licence
Latest News from
Ofcom
Hear from one of our spectrum colleagues for British Science Week18/03/2022 15:18:00
This week is British Science Week – an event aimed at celebrating the worlds of science, technology, engineering and maths.
Telecoms firms must do more to help customers struggling to pay bills18/03/2022 13:15:00
People suffering financial hardship should receive better support from phone and broadband providers under proposals published yesterday by Ofcom.
How new satellite technology could unlock broadband for remote homes16/03/2022 14:25:00
Today we’ve launched our proposed space spectrum strategy for the coming years, part of which sets out how we will support the growth in use of satellite technology to provide new communications services for people and businesses.
Ready for launch – Ofcom consults on new space spectrum strategy15/03/2022 11:38:00
Supporting the growing use of cutting-edge satellite technology to offer innovative services for people and businesses, is at the heart of Ofcom’s new proposed space spectrum strategy.
Ofcom imposes fine for incitement to violence broadcast on Link FM 96.714/03/2022 10:15:00
Ofcom has imposed a fine of £2,000 on the Licensee of community radio station Link FM 96.7, after we found a programme broadcast on the station broke our broadcasting rules.
Five themes from this year’s Mobile World Congress10/03/2022 10:15:00
Using technology to tackle climate change, 5G innovation and the expanding metaverse were all headline themes from this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), which took place in Barcelona last week.
Ofcom launches 15 investigations into RT01/03/2022 11:38:00
Ofcom has today opened 15 new investigations into the due impartiality of news programmes on the RT news channel.
Letter from Ofcom to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport25/02/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom have responded to Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, regarding the situation in Ukraine and broadcasting standards.