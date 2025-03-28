Ofcom
Ofcom sets out 2025/26 Plan of Work and longer-term blueprint to support economic growth
Ofcom has today published its plan of work for 2025/26 alongside a blueprint for how we will deliver against our mission to make communications work for everyone over the next three years.
The sectors we regulate - telecoms, post, broadcasting, online services, and spectrum – have technology at their heart, helping to drive significant innovation and economic growth. Our approach to regulation fosters that growth, encouraging competition for ideas as well as markets, to achieve sustainable outcomes for both consumers and the economy.
Plan of Work for 2025/26
Our annual Plan of Work outlines our priorities for the financial year ahead and explains how we will deliver on them. They are:
- Internet and post we can rely on – protecting the interests of consumers and enable everyone to access fast and reliable networks and service;
- Media we trust and value – ensuring audiences across the UK can continue to access a variety of broadcast and on-demand media and are protected against harmful content;
- We live a safer life online –ensuring providers comply with their obligations to protect users, while continuing to implement the regime; and
- Enabling wireless in the UK economy – ensuring spectrum remains an effective enabler for wireless communications and supporting growth across the economy.
Major work this coming year includes: a five-yearly review of the UK’s wholesale telecoms markets; reforming the universal postal service; implementing the Media Act while concluding a wide-ranging review of public service media; continuing to make more spectrum available, including for the space sector; and continuing to implement new UK online safety laws - moving into enforcement against companies who fail to comply.
Three-year plan
Alongside this, we are publishing our Three-year Plan, setting out Ofcom’s longer-term ambitions and priorities for 2025-2028.
Good regulation and economic growth go hand in hand. Taking into account the primary drivers of change across our sectors – namely changing consumer needs, the impact of digital transformation on businesses, and questions raised by new technologies - we will continue to back innovation and support investment in the new networks and services the UK needs.
That means a continued focus over the next three years to: promote investment in broadband and mobile; use spectrum to power innovation across the economy; support the UK’s creative industries; and help small businesses.
