Ofcom sets out additional safety measures under the OSA regime

Ofcom’s first set of codes on illegal harms, and their Protection of Children code came into force yesterday (July 2025). Building on this work, Ofcom are now consulting on a further set of targeted safety measures designed to make online services safer by design. The new measures continue Ofcom’s implementation of the Online Safety Act.

The new proposals include stopping illegal content going viral, protecting children when livestreaming, and tackling intimate images shared without consent, an assessment on whether accurate and effective proactive technologies exist for detecting illegal harms and content harmful to children.

Key Documents

Ofcom’s new proposals set out that tech companies should take action to stop illegal content from going viral, prevent terrorism content and explicit deepfakes at source and stop children from being groomed through livestreams, under new proposals from Ofcom.

Ofcom’s work aims to keeping pace with developments and listening to the feedback and evidence Ofcom have received, and are now pushing platforms to go further by proposing additional measures to strengthen Ofcom’s existing codes.

Preventing the Rapid Spread of Illegal Content

According to Ofcom, the rapid spread of illegal content online can cause significant disruption, especially during incidents such as violent unrest or the livestreaming of terrorist acts. The regulator notes that recommender systems may contribute to the amplification of such content.

Ofcom proposes that platforms put in place clear protocols to identify and respond to spikes in illegal content during crises. The regulator also suggests that content with indicators of illegality should not be recommended to users until it has been reviewed.

For platforms offering livestreaming, Ofcom proposes that services implement alert systems to flag livestreams reported for potential imminent physical harm. In addition, the regulator recommends that human moderators be available at all times to review and respond to such reports in real time.

Addressing Harmful Content Through Technology

Ofcom notes that online services handle large volumes of user-generated content and states that technology should play a role in preventing illegal material from reaching users. The regulator highlights hash matching as a technique for identifying known terrorist material and non-consensually shared intimate images, including explicit deepfakes.

In its proposals, Ofcom suggests that some services assess the role of automated tools in identifying harmful content, including previously undetected child sexual abuse material, content promoting suicide or self-harm, and fraudulent material. The regulator recommends the use of such tools where they are available and proven to be effective.

Proposed Protections for Children in Livestreaming

Ofcom’s proposals also focus on risks to children associated with livestreaming, such as grooming, coercion, or encouragement of self-harm or suicide. While recognising the benefits of livestreaming, the regulator is proposing additional safeguards.

These include restricting the ability to comment on, react to, or send virtual gifts during children’s livestreams, as well as preventing such streams from being recorded by other users.

Under existing regulatory codes, platforms are already expected to take steps to address grooming risks. Following the publication of new guidance on age assurance, Ofcom expects platforms to implement robust age verification measures to support protections for children in livestreaming environments. Additionally, Ofcom expects platforms to ban users who share child sexual exploitation and abuse material.

Next Steps

Ofcom’s consultation on proposals is open until 20 October 2025. Ofcom will carefully consider all feedback Ofcom receive before making final decisions, which Ofcom aim to publish by Summer 2026. Ofcom have also published an update on other areas of work to implement the Online Safety Act.