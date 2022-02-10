Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom sets out initial views on the future of mobile markets and spectrum
Ofcom has set out our initial thinking on how mobile markets might develop and how networks might need to evolve to meet future demand. We have also set out how we might adapt our approach in this area.
Future approach to mobile markets
Demand for mobile services has grown rapidly over the last decade. People expect to access good quality mobile services wherever they live, work and travel. The mobile market has served the UK well, driven largely by competition among four national mobile network operators (MNOs).
We expect that growth to continue, with more demand for data-hungry services like streaming and video calls. MNOs will continue to play a significant role in this growth, but we also expect to see an increased role for other companies in providing mobile networks and selling mobile services. Given the changes taking place, we are considering whether and how we might adapt our regulatory approach.
We will take steps to clarify our future regulatory approach to support investment. We also propose to set out more clearly how we have considered investment when making future policy decisions. We currently have no plans to introduce any new consumer pricing rules; but if new problems do emerge that require further intervention, we would be ready to act.
We are also clarifying our position on mobile consolidation. Our stance on a potential merger would be informed by the specific circumstances of that particular merger, rather than just the number of competitors.
Future approach to mobile spectrum
Radio spectrum (the invisible waves that enable wireless technology) is an important and finite resource which is essential for mobile networks. Large amounts of spectrum have been made available for mobile below 4 GHz, but demand for spectrum is growing across multiple sectors and we expect this to continue.
So we are considering possible future demand for mobile services and implications for spectrum. Mobile networks will need to evolve to meet future demand and deliver the quality of experience needed by consumers and businesses. There are a number of ways they might do this, including: wider and fuller use of current spectrum holdings, making use of planned spectrum releases, technology upgrades and deploying more sites including small cells.
We anticipate that existing mobile spectrum holdings and spectrum already planned for release are likely to be broadly sufficient to meet future demand to 2030 if networks adopt a range of strategies to do so.
What is Spectrum
You can’t see or feel radio spectrum. But any device that communicates wirelessly needs spectrum – such as televisions, car key fobs, baby monitors, wireless microphones and satellites. Mobile phones use spectrum to connect to a local mast so people can make calls and access the internet.
Why does Ofcom manage spectrum use?
Only a limited amount of spectrum is available, so it needs to be managed carefully. Certain bands of spectrum are also used for different purposes. For example, mobile companies use different parts of the spectrum to TV companies. So, it needs to be managed to prevent services interfering and causing disruption to people and businesses.
Next steps
We are inviting comments on both documents by 8 April, and plan to provide further updates later this year.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/ofcom-sets-out-initial-views-on-the-future-of-mobile-markets-and-spectrum
Latest News from
Ofcom
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed09/02/2022 09:20:00
Ofcom has published the latest league tables on the complaints we receive about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms.
LGBT+ History Month: 16 watershed moments on British TV and radio04/02/2022 13:15:00
This year’s LGBT+ History Month theme is Politics in Art : ‘The Arc is Long’, a slogan adapted from Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice’.
BBC Three returns as a TV channel today02/02/2022 10:25:00
BBC Three yesterday returned to TV screens for the first time in six years, after Ofcom approved its relaunch as a broadcast television channel.
Ofcom to investigate Channel 4 over subtitle problems28/01/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom is to investigate Channel 4, following an extended outage last year of its subtitling, signing and audio description services.
The big tech developments to watch out for in 202226/01/2022 14:25:00
We’ve all lived through an unpredictable couple of years, but in the fast-moving and ever-changing technology world, it’s important to look ahead and consider what we think might be the major developments coming down the line over the next 12 months.
Ofcom invites applications for third round of small-scale DAB multiplex licences26/01/2022 09:10:00
Applications have opened for the third round of small-scale DAB radio multiplex licences for 25 areas across England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.
Telecoms price rises – could you get a better deal?25/01/2022 15:15:00
Ofcom’s consumer advocate and Group Director, Lindsey Fussell, gives the lowdown on telecoms price increases and what to do about them.