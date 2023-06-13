Tuesday 13 Jun 2023 @ 13:15
Ofcom
Printable version

Ofcom statement on MOVEit cyber attack

Ofcom is one of many organisations affected by the MOVEit cyber-attack. 

A limited amount of information about certain companies we regulate – some of it confidential – along with personal data of 412 Ofcom employees, was downloaded during the attack.

The security of commercially confidential and sensitive personal information provided to Ofcom is taken extremely seriously.

We took immediate action to prevent further use of the MOVEit service and to implement the recommended security measures. We also swiftly alerted all affected Ofcom-regulated companies, and we continue to offer support and assistance to our colleagues.

No Ofcom systems were compromised during the attack.

 

Channel website: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/

Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/ofcom-statement-on-moveit-cyber-attack

Share this article

Latest News from
Ofcom

What generative AI means for the communications sector

08/06/2023 12:15:00

Generative AI – which includes tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney – has gone from being a relatively unknown technology to a topic that dominates daily headlines across the globe.

Update on complaints about Coronation ‘balcony’ comment

05/06/2023 13:15:00

We have concluded our assessment of complaints we received about a comment made during ITV’s coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III, and can confirm we will not be pursuing these further.

Ofcom fines Bauer Radio £25,000

01/06/2023 12:15:00

Ofcom has fined Bauer Radio £25,000 after it stopped broadcasting Absolute Radio’s national AM service before the end of its licence period.

How our spectrum team scored a hit at Eurovision

30/05/2023 16:10:00

Earlier this month Ofcom’s spectrum team were at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, playing a vital role in making sure the event went smoothly.

Ofcom's decision on Openreach’s ‘Equinox 2’ pricing offer

24/05/2023 14:15:00

How Ofcom is building our evidence base around online fraud and illegal harms

23/05/2023 13:25:00

In preparation for our new online safety powers, Ofcom has been developing our understanding of user-generated fraud and illegal harms.

Millions more homes benefiting from better broadband

19/05/2023 14:15:00

More than 14 million UK households can now take advantage of faster, more reliable internet connections as the rollout of full-fibre technology steams ahead.

Numbers up: Best and worst telecoms customer service revealed

18/05/2023 16:10:00

Customers can today find out which phone and broadband providers take the longest to answer their calls, as Ofcom publishes its latest report into customer service levels across the telecoms industry.

£27 million of social value commitments secured in last 12 months

16/05/2023 13:15:00

Ofcom yesterday opened an investigation into Royal Mail’s failure to meet its delivery targets for 2022/23.

Smart Places & Communities