Ofcom statement on MOVEit cyber attack
Ofcom is one of many organisations affected by the MOVEit cyber-attack.
A limited amount of information about certain companies we regulate – some of it confidential – along with personal data of 412 Ofcom employees, was downloaded during the attack.
The security of commercially confidential and sensitive personal information provided to Ofcom is taken extremely seriously.
We took immediate action to prevent further use of the MOVEit service and to implement the recommended security measures. We also swiftly alerted all affected Ofcom-regulated companies, and we continue to offer support and assistance to our colleagues.
No Ofcom systems were compromised during the attack.
