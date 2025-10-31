Ofcom statement on O2 price rises

Ofcom’s statement on O2’s decision to increase mid-contract price rises beyond what customers agreed when they signed up:

“We want customers to have certainty about their monthly mobile bills so they can plan their household budgets. That’s why earlier this year we banned unpredictable price rises linked to inflation and instead required providers to tell customers upfront in pounds and pence about any increases in their contract.

“We are disappointed by O2’s decision. This goes against the spirit of our rules which are designed to ensure greater certainty and transparency for customers when they sign up.

“Yesterday, we wrote to the major mobile companies reminding them of their obligations to treat customers fairly. We encourage any customer who wants to avoid these price rises to exercise their right to exit without penalty and sign up to a new deal, following our five top tips: