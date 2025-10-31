Ofcom
Ofcom statement on O2 price rises
Ofcom’s statement on O2’s decision to increase mid-contract price rises beyond what customers agreed when they signed up:
“We want customers to have certainty about their monthly mobile bills so they can plan their household budgets. That’s why earlier this year we banned unpredictable price rises linked to inflation and instead required providers to tell customers upfront in pounds and pence about any increases in their contract.
“We are disappointed by O2’s decision. This goes against the spirit of our rules which are designed to ensure greater certainty and transparency for customers when they sign up.
“Yesterday, we wrote to the major mobile companies reminding them of their obligations to treat customers fairly. We encourage any customer who wants to avoid these price rises to exercise their right to exit without penalty and sign up to a new deal, following our five top tips:
- Know your rights. Your provider must give 30 days’ notice and let you exit your contract penalty free if they increase prices beyond what you agreed when you signed up. That means you’re free to sign up to a new deal – either with your existing provider or with a new one.
- Shop around. Use a price comparison site to check out the best alternative deals on offer.
- Text to switch. You can switch to new mobile provider by sending a simple text message. Just text ‘INFO’ to 85075 for free to get the ball rolling and follow the easy instructions.
- Consider a social tariff. These are cheaper packages for people claiming Universal Credit, Pension Credit or other benefits. They’re delivered in the same way as normal packages, and the price won't go up mid-contract.
- Use Ofcom’s ‘Map your Mobile’ tool. Head to Ofcom’s ‘Map Your Mobile’ tool, put in your postcode and instantly find out which provider offers the best coverage in your area.”
