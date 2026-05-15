Ofcom statement on X’s commitment to bring in new protections to tackle illegal hate and terror content

X has made the following public commitments to better protect UK users from illegal hate and terror content, which Ofcom has today accepted:

Expedited timescales for reviewing illegal hate and terror content. X will review and assess UK suspected illegal terrorist and hate content reported through its dedicated UK illegal content reporting tool on average within 24 hours of it being reported, to be calculated as a mean. As a backstop, it will review and assess at least 85% of UK suspected illegal terrorist and hate content reported through its dedicated UK illegal content reporting tool within a maximum of 48 hours. These targets, if met, will give UK users some of the strongest protections on X globally. Engaging with experts regarding reporting systems for illegal hate and terror content. This is in response to concerns by some organisations who told us they had alerted multiple pieces of suspected illegal hate and terrorism content to X but were unclear if such reports were being received or actioned. Action against accounts operated by or on behalf of proscribed organisations. X will withhold access in the UK to accounts reported for posting UK illegal terrorist content, if it determines they are operated by or on behalf of a terrorist organisation proscribed in the UK.

X will submit performance data to Ofcom on a quarterly basis over a 12-month period, so we can actively monitor its performance against these targets and ensure it is delivering improvements to the safety of UK users.

Oliver Griffiths, Ofcom’s Online Safety Group Director, said: “Following intensive engagement carried out by Ofcom’s online safety team, X have committed to implementing stronger protections for UK users, which we will now monitor closely.

“We have evidence that terrorist content and illegal hate speech is persisting on some of the largest social media sites. We are challenging them to tackle the problem and expect them to take firm action. This is of particular importance in the UK following a number of recent hate motivated crimes suffered by the country’s Jewish community.

“These commitments are a step forward, but there’s a lot more to do. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from civil society and other expert organisations to scrutinise these platforms, and we’ll continue working with them extensively to drive forward changes for people in the UK.

“Our Grok investigation into X remains ongoing, which is looking at the company’s compliance with duties to deal with illegal content, and the systems it has in place to do that.”

Danny Stone, Chief Executive of the Antisemitism Policy Trust, said: “I welcome this action from Ofcom. We have called on the regulator to be bolder in challenging social media platforms to tackle the hate being spread across their network, and this is a good start.

“There will be a lot more to do, though. X is failing in so many regards to tackle open racism on its platform. We know where this online harm leads, and so for the sake and safety of all of us in Britain, I hope Ofcom will hold X to account for what it has promised the regulator it will do.”

Adam Hadley CBE, Chief Executive of Tech Against Terrorism, said: “X is now part of the UK's social fabric, and with that comes a civic responsibility to keep the public square safe.

“We welcome its public commitment to the people of the United Kingdom to improved targets for removal times of hate and terrorist content, and we stand ready to help any platform serious about making good on similar pledges. This is a powerful example of what constructive dialogue between regulators and platforms can deliver, and we hope it builds momentum for similar collaboration across the sector.”

Iman Atta, Director of Tell MAMA, said: “Tell MAMA welcomes the improved commitments made by X, which represent a significant step forward in tackling hate and extremism online. The updated targets for takedowns, alongside a commitment to submit regular performance data, signal a more accountable approach and the promise of an improved relationship with stakeholders is one we cautiously welcome.

“We are particularly encouraged by the indication that action will be taken against terrorist organisations proscribed in the UK that continue to facilitate or spread hatred and extremism. This sends an important message that no platform or body operating in this country is above scrutiny.

“However, while these commitments are meaningful, the test is not what is promised, but what is delivered. Tell MAMA will continue to monitor progress and hold all parties to account.”

Illegal hate and terror content on social media

In December, Ofcom launched a compliance programme to assess whether the biggest social media companies have adequate systems and processes for dealing with illegal hate and terror material that has been reported to them.

We have worked with a range of organisations to gather evidence about suspected illegal terrorist content and illegal hate speech online, including antisemitic and anti-Muslim material. As part of this, we have received and independently reviewed evidence from a number of expert organisations including British Future, the Antisemitism Policy Trust, Center for Countering Digital Hate, Community Security Trust, Good Law Project, HOPE not hate, Tech Against Terrorism and Tell MAMA.

The evidence points to illegal hate and terror content persisting on some of the largest social media sites. This is of particular concern following a number of hate crime incidents and hate motivated crimes suffered by the UK’s Jewish community, including the attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester in October 2025, the attack in Golders Green in April 2026, and the recent arson attempts on Jewish sites in London.

Our broader compliance programme continues, reviewing the performance of major platforms against their duties to tackle this type of illegal content. As part of this work, we will be undertaking large-scale analysis into how swiftly and effectively platforms, including but not limited to X, deal with illegal hate and terrorism content once they become aware of it.