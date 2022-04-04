Ofcom
Ofcom suspends KTV’s licence following serious breach of broadcasting rules
Ofcom has suspended Khalsa Television Limited’s licence (PDF, 279.9 KB) to broadcast after an investigation found the KTV channel in breach of broadcasting rules (PDF, 695.9 KB).
The KTV television channel broadcasts to the Sikh community in the United Kingdom. Our investigation found that Prime Time, a 95-minute live discussion programme, included material likely to incite violence.
The presenter of the programme made a number of statements throughout the programme which, taken together, promoted violent action, including murder, as an acceptable and necessary form of action to further the Khalistani cause. This was a serious breach of our rules on incitement of crime and disorder.
Given the serious nature of this breach, and for the reasons set out in our suspension notice, we are suspending Khalsa Television Limited’s licence to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect.
Khalsa Television Limited now has 21 days in which to make representations to Ofcom. Following this process, we will decide whether to revoke Khalsa Television Limited’s licence.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/ktv-licence-suspended
