Ofcom to potentially take on responsibility for regulating phone-paid services
Ofcom and the Phone-paid Services Authority (PSA) yesterday announced that, subject to further DCMS approval, responsibility for regulating phone-paid services is likely to be transferred to Ofcom.
The move follows long-term market trends and the current low levels of consumer harm in this area. The proposal was put forward by the PSA Board.
Joining Ofcom provides an opportunity for both organisations to address future challenges as the market develops. The move will involve current PSA colleagues transferring to Ofcom.
The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries, has given provisional approval for the PSA and Ofcom to be brought together. This will include a statutory process and related consultation later this year, and will be subject to final approval by the DCMS Secretary of State.
We anticipate that Ofcom will assume responsibility for regulation in the second half of 2023.
What is the Phone-paid Services Authority?
The Phone-paid Services Authority is the UK regulator for content, goods and services that are charged to your phone bill. That means everything from music subscriptions, gaming, and voting in TV talent shows, to competitions, adult services and calls to directory enquiries.
The PSA has worked in partnership with Ofcom on regulating these issues.
