Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom to probe cloud, messenger and smart-device markets
Ofcom is to examine the position of Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services, as part of a new programme of work to ensure that digital communications markets are working well for people and businesses in the UK.
- Regulator will launch market study examining position of Amazon, Microsoft and Google in UK’s £15bn cloud services market
- If competition concerns are identified it could lead to further action
- Ofcom also kicks off work to look at digital services such as WhatsApp, Zoom and smart speakers, as online and traditional networks converge
Cloud computing is a huge and fast-growing market, which uses remote servers to offer services such as software, storage and computing power. The user, who could be a person or business, makes use of these services but doesn’t manage them directly. The cloud has become an essential part of how products are delivered to telecoms users, as well as viewers and listeners of TV, radio and audio content.
In the coming weeks, Ofcom will launch a market study under the Enterprise Act 2002 into the UK’s cloud sector. The largest providers of cloud services – known as ‘hyperscalers’ – are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google. Collectively, these three firms generate around 81% of revenues in the UK public cloud infrastructure services market.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/ofcom-to-probe-cloud,-messenger-and-smart-device-markets
Latest News from
Ofcom
Providers must think carefully about price rises23/09/2022 09:33:00
This speech was delivered by Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's Group Director, Networks and Communications, at the Connected Britain conference earlier this week.
Lindsey Fussell speech to Connected Britain, 20 September 202222/09/2022 15:15:15
Lindsey Fussell speech to Connected Britain, 20 September 2022.
Have you saved money by switching to a social broadband tariff?08/09/2022 09:05:00
Have you, or someone you know, benefited from a social tariff to get a better mobile or broadband deal? If so, we'd like to hear from you.
Supreme Court will not hear RT appeal against Ofcom decisions on impartiality failings05/09/2022 12:33:00
The Supreme Court has confirmed it will not hear an appeal from RT against Ofcom’s decisions finding serious and repeated breaches by RT of our broadcasting rules.
Update on complaints received about this year’s Love Island series30/08/2022 13:25:00
Now that the sun has set on the eighth series of ITV2’s Love Island, we have completed our assessment of all the complaints we received about the show this year.
Could a price comparison service help you to get a better phone or broadband deal?23/08/2022 16:05:00
Amid rising living costs, lots of people are looking at ways to save money on the services we use every day.
Ofcom imposes sanctions on Samaa TV and Studio 6623/08/2022 13:10:00
Ofcom is today imposing two financial penalties for breaches of our broadcasting rules.
Streaming revolution stretches TV generation gap17/08/2022 12:15:00
Younger adults now watch almost seven times less scheduled TV than those aged 65 and over, Ofcom has found, as the generation gap in media habits reaches a record high.