Ofcom update on investigation into online suicide forum

Ofcom yesterday provided an update on our investigation into the provider of an online suicide forum under the UK’s Online Safety Act.

On 1 July 2025, the forum implemented a voluntary block to restrict users with UK IP addresses from accessing the service. Ofcom has been actively monitoring these restrictions to check they are maintained consistently and to make sure the service does not promote or encourage ways for UK users to avoid them.

We now have reason to believe, from evidence provided to us by Samaritans on 4 November 2025, that the service is available to UK users. We are therefore now progressing our investigation as a priority, and we aim to reach a conclusion as swiftly as we can.

We will provide further updates on this investigation as soon as possible.

