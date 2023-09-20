Ofcom welcomes the Online Safety Bill passing final stage in parliament

The Online Safety Bill has now passed all its parliamentary stages and will soon achieve Royal Assent, meaning it will then become law. At that point, Ofcom will formally take on our role as the regulator for online safety.

Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom Chief Executive, said: “Today is a major milestone in the mission to create a safer life online for children and adults in the UK. Everyone at Ofcom feels privileged to be entrusted with this important role, and we’re ready to start implementing these new laws.

“Very soon after the Bill receives Royal Assent, we’ll consult on the first set of standards that we’ll expect tech firms to meet in tackling illegal online harms, including child sexual exploitation, fraud and terrorism.”